Wednesday, Sept. 16

11800 block of Emery Village Drive — Burglary, nothing taken

8300 block of Emery Parkway — Tamper with motor vehicle

11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

11200 block of Kentucky Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

8400 block of S. Pond Trail — Drugs, adult cited

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, cellphone

Thursday, Sept. 17

12100 block of Zealand Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

Friday, Sept. 18

Carway Road & Garfield Ave. — DAC, IPS

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, traffic accident

7200 block of 117th Ave. — Drugs, four juveniles cited

Saturday, Sept. 19

7300 block of River Shore Lane — Theft, miscellaneous

Sunday, Sept. 20

11100 block of Utah Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, credit card

Dayton Road & Nathan Lane — Property damage, traffic accident

Monday, Sept. 21

600 block of W. River Road — Drugs, adult cited

11700 block of Champlin Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment

Maryland Ave. & 110th Circle — Property damage traffic accident

100 block of Dayton Road & Colburn St. — Hit and run property damage traffic accident

Dayton Road & Cartway Road — Weapon, adult cited

8000 block of 114th Ave. — Assault, adult arrest

Tuesday, Sept. 22

11600 block of Utah Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

9300 block of Hillside Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

9600 block of Lakeside Trail — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

5900 block of 113 ½ Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Drugs, adult arrest

Wednesday, Sept. 23

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle

Thursday, Sept. 24

Highway 169 & 114th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

6400 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, sign

Dayton Road & Nathan Lane — Flee, adult arrest

11200 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Theft, sign

Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

Highway 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

10900 block of Edgewood Ave. — Property damage, fence

11300 block of Maryland Ave. — Assault, adult arrest

Friday, Sept. 25

12000 block of Edgewood Court — Theft, flag

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, Sept. 26

Highway 169 & Dean Ave. E. —  DWI, adult arrest

11600 block of W. River Road — Theft, sign

9900 block of Hidden Oakes Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

W. River Road & Welcome Ave. — DWI, adult arrest

Sunday, Sept. 27

S. Creek Drive & Elm Creek Crossing — Hit and run property damage accident

12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

Monday, Sept. 28

11400 block of Jefferson Court — Theft no pay, gasoline

12200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Property damage, sign

Tuesday, Sept. 29

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, scam

9400 block of White Oaks Court — Harassment, male receiving harassment

12000 block of Nevada Court — Fraud, scam

300 block of E. River Entry — Theft, tools

400 block of Dayton Road — Hit and run property damage accident

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: eight verbal disputes, 14 loud music/noise, 21 suspicious, four traffic complaints, 11 residential/business alarms, 17 animal complaints, 58 medical/welfare, six juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issued 365 citations, including warnings.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments