Wednesday, Sept. 16
11800 block of Emery Village Drive — Burglary, nothing taken
8300 block of Emery Parkway — Tamper with motor vehicle
11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
11200 block of Kentucky Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
8400 block of S. Pond Trail — Drugs, adult cited
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, cellphone
Thursday, Sept. 17
12100 block of Zealand Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
Friday, Sept. 18
Carway Road & Garfield Ave. — DAC, IPS
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, traffic accident
7200 block of 117th Ave. — Drugs, four juveniles cited
Saturday, Sept. 19
7300 block of River Shore Lane — Theft, miscellaneous
Sunday, Sept. 20
11100 block of Utah Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, credit card
Dayton Road & Nathan Lane — Property damage, traffic accident
Monday, Sept. 21
600 block of W. River Road — Drugs, adult cited
11700 block of Champlin Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment
Maryland Ave. & 110th Circle — Property damage traffic accident
100 block of Dayton Road & Colburn St. — Hit and run property damage traffic accident
Dayton Road & Cartway Road — Weapon, adult cited
8000 block of 114th Ave. — Assault, adult arrest
Tuesday, Sept. 22
11600 block of Utah Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
9300 block of Hillside Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
9600 block of Lakeside Trail — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
5900 block of 113 ½ Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Drugs, adult arrest
Wednesday, Sept. 23
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle
Thursday, Sept. 24
Highway 169 & 114th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
6400 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, sign
Dayton Road & Nathan Lane — Flee, adult arrest
11200 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Theft, sign
Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
Highway 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
10900 block of Edgewood Ave. — Property damage, fence
11300 block of Maryland Ave. — Assault, adult arrest
Friday, Sept. 25
12000 block of Edgewood Court — Theft, flag
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, Sept. 26
Highway 169 & Dean Ave. E. — DWI, adult arrest
11600 block of W. River Road — Theft, sign
9900 block of Hidden Oakes Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
W. River Road & Welcome Ave. — DWI, adult arrest
Sunday, Sept. 27
S. Creek Drive & Elm Creek Crossing — Hit and run property damage accident
12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
Monday, Sept. 28
11400 block of Jefferson Court — Theft no pay, gasoline
12200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Property damage, sign
Tuesday, Sept. 29
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, scam
9400 block of White Oaks Court — Harassment, male receiving harassment
12000 block of Nevada Court — Fraud, scam
300 block of E. River Entry — Theft, tools
400 block of Dayton Road — Hit and run property damage accident
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: eight verbal disputes, 14 loud music/noise, 21 suspicious, four traffic complaints, 11 residential/business alarms, 17 animal complaints, 58 medical/welfare, six juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issued 365 citations, including warnings.
