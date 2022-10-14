Managing Editor
Thursday, Sept. 15
- Female receiving harassment on the 7800 block of 120th Ave.
Friday, Sept. 16
- Adult cited for drugs on the 6000 block of 111 1/2 Ave.
- Theft of electronics reported on Aquila Drive and 114th Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 17
- Burglary reported on the 400 block of Garfield Ave.
- Theft of a bicycle on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd., which was recovered
- Theft of bicycles on the 12300 block of Champlin Drive
Sunday, Sept. 18
- Disorderly event reported on the 12400 block of Champlin Drive
- Shoplifting was reported on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
Monday, Sept. 19
- Shoplifting reported, adult cited, on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 11600 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Theft of mail reported on the 11900 block of Emery Village Drive
Tuesday, Sept. 20
- Theft of a bicycle reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Adult cited for disorderly event on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Adult arrested for intent to escape taxes at Douglas Drive and W. River Road
- Male receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft, no pay of gasoline on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 22
- Credit card fraud reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Friday, Sept. 23
- Theft of mail reported on the 400 block of Dayton Road
Saturday, Sept. 24
- Female receiving harassment on the 1000 block of W. River Road
Sunday, Sept. 25
- Property damage to a vehicle on the 12200 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
- Male receiving harassment on the 12200 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
Monday, Sept. 26
- Property damage to a vehicle on the 8600 block of 109th Ave.
- Theft of services on the 11500 block of Theatre Drive
- Fraud/scam reported on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
Other
- One personal injury accident, eight property damage traffic accidents and two hit and run property damage accidents
- Officers issued 189 citations including warnings.
