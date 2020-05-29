The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between April 29 and May 12.
Wednesday, April 29
Elm Creek Xing & S. Creek Drive — Alcohol, juvenile arrested
W. River Road & Winnetka Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
Thursday, April 30
100 block of Miller Road — Counterfeit currency
900 block of W. River Road — Harassment, male receiving harassment
700 block of Baxter Street — Assault
Friday, May 1
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail
20000 block of 110th Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous
11100 block of Zealand Ave. — Theft, mail
11000 block of Brittany Drive — Theft, bicycle
Saturday, May 2
500 block of S. Creek Drive — Property damage traffic accident
11400 block of Jefferson Court — Theft, shoplifting
11400 block of Virginia Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, May 3
13000 block of Saratoga Lane — Assault, adult arrested
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting
11600 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Burglary
Douglas Drive & 110th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
Monday, May 4
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
Wednesday, May 6
11800 block of Florida Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
W. River Road & Winnetka Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting
Dayton Road & S. Diamond Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
Douglas Drive & 109th Ave. — Drug, adult cited
400 block of Dayton Road — Drugs, 2 adults cited
Thursday, May 7
7800 block of 119th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous
7300 block of 122nd Ave. — Fraud, scam
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, scam
Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Personal injury traffic accident
Friday, May 8
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage
6700 block of 115 1/2 Ave. — Theft, mail
Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident
Saturday, May 9
11800 block of Porter Drive — Obstruction, adult arrested
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting
Sunday, May 10
11600 block of Theatre Drive — DWI, adult arrested
100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
300 block of Garfield Ave. — Fraud, credit card
Monday, May 11
100 block of Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
11800 block Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrested
Tuesday, May 12
13200 block of Revere Lane — Harassment, male receiving harassment
12000 block of Porter Drive — Obstruction, adult arrested
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: six verbal disputes, 38 suspicious reports, six residential/business alarms, 52 medical/welfare calls, 12 loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, 22 animal complaints and one juvenile complaint. Officers also issued 118 citations including warnings.
