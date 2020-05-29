The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between April 29 and May 12.

Wednesday, April 29

Elm Creek Xing & S. Creek Drive — Alcohol, juvenile arrested

W. River Road & Winnetka Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

Thursday, April 30

100 block of Miller Road — Counterfeit currency

900 block of W. River Road — Harassment, male receiving harassment

700 block of Baxter Street — Assault

Friday, May 1

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail

20000 block of 110th Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous

11100 block of Zealand Ave. — Theft, mail

11000 block of Brittany Drive — Theft, bicycle

Saturday, May 2

500 block of S. Creek Drive — Property damage traffic accident

11400 block of Jefferson Court — Theft, shoplifting

11400 block of Virginia Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, May 3

13000 block of Saratoga Lane — Assault, adult arrested

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting

11600 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Burglary

Douglas Drive & 110th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

Monday, May 4

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

Wednesday, May 6

11800 block of Florida Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

W. River Road & Winnetka Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting

Dayton Road & S. Diamond Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

Douglas Drive & 109th Ave. — Drug, adult cited

400 block of Dayton Road — Drugs, 2 adults cited

Thursday, May 7

7800 block of 119th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous

7300 block of 122nd Ave. — Fraud, scam

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, scam

Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Personal injury traffic accident

Friday, May 8

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage

6700 block of 115 1/2 Ave. — Theft, mail

Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident

Saturday, May 9

11800 block of Porter Drive — Obstruction, adult arrested

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting

Sunday, May 10

11600 block of Theatre Drive — DWI, adult arrested

100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

300 block of Garfield Ave. — Fraud, credit card

Monday, May 11

100 block of Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

11800 block Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrested

Tuesday, May 12

13200 block of Revere Lane — Harassment, male receiving harassment

12000 block of Porter Drive — Obstruction, adult arrested

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: six verbal disputes, 38 suspicious reports, six residential/business alarms, 52 medical/welfare calls, 12 loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, 22 animal complaints and one juvenile complaint. Officers also issued 118 citations including warnings.

