Managing Editor
Wednesday, April 12
- Property damage to a door reported on the 400 block of Independence Ave.
- No insurance, adult arrested on the 5100 block of Douglas Drive
Thursday, April 13
- Adult cited for drugs on the 500 block of E. Hayden Lake Road
- Adult arrested for trespassing on the 200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road
- Shoplifting reported, adult cited on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
- Theft of a bicycle reported, adult cited on the 1500 block of Pennslyvania Ave.
Friday, April 14
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road
- Female receiving harassment on the 11600 block of Oakview Court
Saturday, April 15
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road
Sunday, April 16
- Adult arrested for assault on the 11900 block of Oregon Ave.
- Disorderly reported on the 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.
Monday, April 17
- Shoplifting reported, adult cited on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Tuesday, April 18
- Theft of a bicycle reported, adult arrested on the 11300 block of Aquila Drive
- Obstruction reported, adult cited on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Wednesday, April 19
- Report of terroristic threats on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Motor vehicle theft reported on the 900 block of W. River Road
Friday, April 21
- Property damage reported, adult cited on the 30 block of Dean Ave.
- Theft of a license plate from a motor vehicle reported on the 10900 block of Fox Hollow Lane
- Female receiving harassment on the 600 block of Baxter St.
- Theft of miscellaneous items on the 10900 block of Orchard Ave.
Sunday, April 23
- Adult arrested for weapons at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road
- Report of a fraud or scam on the 11600 block of Colorado Ave.
Monday, April 24
- Adult arrested for assault on the 7000 block of 110th Ave.
- Report of property damage on the 6300 block of 116th Ave.
- Male receiving harassment on the 8500 block of S. Pond Trail
- Disorderly reported on the 8500 block of S. Pond Trail
Tuesday, April 25
- Male receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Assault reported on the 800 block of W. River Road
- Female receiving harassment on the 12200 block of Champlin Drive
- Report of a fraud or scam on the 11100 block of Zealand Ave.
Other
- Five property damage traffic accidents and two personal injury traffic accidents
- Officers issued 153 citations including warnings
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
