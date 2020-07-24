The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between June 24 and July 7.

Wednesday, June 24

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

8500 block of S. Pond Trail — Fraud, credit card

Thursday, June 25

11500 block of Georgia Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

W. River Road & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

Friday June 26

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

Business Park Blvd. & 115th Lane — False name, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

9500 block of Hillside Drive — Hit and run property damage accident

1100 block of Creekwood Drive — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Saturday, June 27

Zealand Ave. & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting

11000 block of Douglas Drive — Disorderly, juvenile cited

Sunday, June 28

6000 block of 114th Place N. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

12200 block of Commerce Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

Tuesday, June 30

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

11300 block of Quebec Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous

120 block of Curtis Road — Property damage, miscellaneous

20 block of Sunset Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous

Champlin Drive & Elmwood Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11400 block of Florida Ave. — Fraud, credit card

Wednesday, July 1

6200 block of Douglas Court — Property damage traffic accident

100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

13000 block of Saratoga Lane — Property damage traffic accident

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

Thursday, July 2

100 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft, mail

11700 block of Edgewood Ave. — Fraud, scam

Monday, July 6

10900 block of Douglas Lane — Harassment, male receiving harassment

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, wallet

6100 block of 111th Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

1300 block of Pleasant View Lane — Harassment, female receiving harassment

100 block of Dayton Road — Hit and run property damage accident

Tuesday, July 7

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, vehicle

10900 block of Rhode Island Circle — Property damage, vehicle

13000 block of Valley Forge Lane — Property damage, door

10900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

Other

Champlin officer also responded to four verbal disputes, 16 suspicious calls, 12 residential/business alarms, 66 medical/welfare calls, 18 loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, 26 animal complaints and two juvenile complaints. Officer issued 120 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments