The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between June 24 and July 7.
Wednesday, June 24
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
8500 block of S. Pond Trail — Fraud, credit card
Thursday, June 25
11500 block of Georgia Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
W. River Road & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
Friday June 26
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
Business Park Blvd. & 115th Lane — False name, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
9500 block of Hillside Drive — Hit and run property damage accident
1100 block of Creekwood Drive — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Saturday, June 27
Zealand Ave. & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting
11000 block of Douglas Drive — Disorderly, juvenile cited
Sunday, June 28
6000 block of 114th Place N. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
12200 block of Commerce Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
Tuesday, June 30
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
11300 block of Quebec Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous
120 block of Curtis Road — Property damage, miscellaneous
20 block of Sunset Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous
Champlin Drive & Elmwood Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11400 block of Florida Ave. — Fraud, credit card
Wednesday, July 1
6200 block of Douglas Court — Property damage traffic accident
100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
13000 block of Saratoga Lane — Property damage traffic accident
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
Thursday, July 2
100 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft, mail
11700 block of Edgewood Ave. — Fraud, scam
Monday, July 6
10900 block of Douglas Lane — Harassment, male receiving harassment
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, wallet
6100 block of 111th Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
1300 block of Pleasant View Lane — Harassment, female receiving harassment
100 block of Dayton Road — Hit and run property damage accident
Tuesday, July 7
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, vehicle
10900 block of Rhode Island Circle — Property damage, vehicle
13000 block of Valley Forge Lane — Property damage, door
10900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
Other
Champlin officer also responded to four verbal disputes, 16 suspicious calls, 12 residential/business alarms, 66 medical/welfare calls, 18 loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, 26 animal complaints and two juvenile complaints. Officer issued 120 citations including warnings.
