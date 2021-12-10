Wednesday, Nov. 10

Hennepin Landing and W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident

7600 block of 119th Lane — Harassment

Thursday, Nov. 11

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault, juvenile cited

Friday, Nov. 12

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Drugs, two adult arrested

11900 block of Oregon Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment

Saturday, Nov. 13

10600 block of Brookside Trail — Fraud, credit card

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, Nov. 14

W. River Road and Florida Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

7200 block of 110th Circle — Property damage traffic accident

Monday, Nov. 15

700 block of Baxter Street — Harassment

100 block of Dean Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

7200 block of 114th Lane — Fraud, credit card

800 block of W. River Road — Assault, adult arrested

Tuesday, Nov. 16

11600 block of Xylon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Tamper with motor vehicle

Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Wednesday, Nov. 17

400 block of Dayton Road — Fraud, scam

10700 block of Three Oaks Lane — Theft, mail

300 block of Nathan Lane — Theft, mail

Thursday, Nov. 18

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault, juvenile arrested

8900 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, trailer

11500 block of Jersey Ave. — Identity theft

200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, wallet

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, purse

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Assault

Friday, Nov. 19

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult cited

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

800 block of W. River Road — Assault, adult arrested

1200 block of Cobblestone Road — Fraud, scam

Saturday, Nov. 20

11100 block of Yates Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

Monday, Nov. 22

7300 block of 111th Ave. — Harassment

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, adult cited

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Disorderly

11100 block of Louisiana Court E. — Fraud, scam

9400 block of Lakeside Trail — Burglary

300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Assault

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Other

Champlin officers also responded to seven verbal disputes, 17 suspicious calls, nine residential/business alarms, 89 medical/welfare calls, two loud music/noise complaints, six traffic complaints, 15 animal complaints, and four juvenile complaints. Officers issued 129 citations, including warnings.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments