Wednesday, Nov. 10
Hennepin Landing and W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident
7600 block of 119th Lane — Harassment
Thursday, Nov. 11
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault, juvenile cited
Friday, Nov. 12
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Drugs, two adult arrested
11900 block of Oregon Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment
Saturday, Nov. 13
10600 block of Brookside Trail — Fraud, credit card
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, Nov. 14
W. River Road and Florida Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
7200 block of 110th Circle — Property damage traffic accident
Monday, Nov. 15
700 block of Baxter Street — Harassment
100 block of Dean Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
7200 block of 114th Lane — Fraud, credit card
800 block of W. River Road — Assault, adult arrested
Tuesday, Nov. 16
11600 block of Xylon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Tamper with motor vehicle
Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Wednesday, Nov. 17
400 block of Dayton Road — Fraud, scam
10700 block of Three Oaks Lane — Theft, mail
300 block of Nathan Lane — Theft, mail
Thursday, Nov. 18
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault, juvenile arrested
8900 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, trailer
11500 block of Jersey Ave. — Identity theft
200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, wallet
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, purse
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Assault
Friday, Nov. 19
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult cited
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
800 block of W. River Road — Assault, adult arrested
1200 block of Cobblestone Road — Fraud, scam
Saturday, Nov. 20
11100 block of Yates Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
Monday, Nov. 22
7300 block of 111th Ave. — Harassment
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, adult cited
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Disorderly
11100 block of Louisiana Court E. — Fraud, scam
9400 block of Lakeside Trail — Burglary
300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Assault
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Other
Champlin officers also responded to seven verbal disputes, 17 suspicious calls, nine residential/business alarms, 89 medical/welfare calls, two loud music/noise complaints, six traffic complaints, 15 animal complaints, and four juvenile complaints. Officers issued 129 citations, including warnings.
