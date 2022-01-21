Dec. 9 - Adult arrested for fleeing at Douglas Drive and 109th Ave.

- Theft of a trailer from 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.

- Credit card fraud reported on 8400 block of 121st Ave.

Dec. 10 - Theft, no pay of gasoline on the 100 block of Miller Road.

Dec. 11 - Shoplifting reported on the 11400b lock of Marketplace Drive.

- Theft of mail reported on 1100 block of Sprucewood Lane.

- Theft of electronics from motor vehicle on 100 block of Curtis Road.

- Attempted burglary reported on 10900 block of Utah Ave.

Dec. 13- Credit card fraud reported on 11700 block of Champlin Drive.

Dec. 14 - A vehicle was damaged on 10900 block of Colorado Ave.

- Disorderly conduct reported on 6000 block of 109th Ave.

- Credit card fraud reported on 10600 block of Tanglewood Court.

Dec. 15 - Shoplifting reported on 12100 block of Champlin Drive.

- Check forgery reported on 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

- Theft of purse from motor vehicle on 11500 block of Theatre Drive.

Dec. 16 - Theft of mail reported on 6500 block of 109th Place.

Dec. 18 - Checking fraud on 1000 block of W. River Road.

Dec. 19 - Theft of mail on 12000 block of W. River Road.

Dec. 20 - A vehicle was damaged on 11700 block of Champlin Drive.

- Adult cited for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave.

Dec. 21 - Credit card fraud reported on 400 block of Orleans Court and on 11400 block of Marketplace Drive.

Dec. 22- Theft was reported on 11700 block of Champlin Drive.

Dec. 25 - Shoplifting was reported on 11400 block of Marketplace Drive.

Dec. 26 - Theft of mail was reported on 7700 block of 111th Ave.

- A vehicle was damage on 11700 block of Mississippi Drive

Dec. 27 - A stolen motor vehicle was recovered on 800 block of Elm Creek Circle.

- Tools were stolen from a motor vehicle on 900 block of Ghostley Lane.

Dec. 28 - Theft of currency was reported on 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

- A motor vehicle was stolen on 6200 block of 109th Ave.

- Mail was stolen on 10900 block of River Pines Drive.

Dec. 29 - Scam reports were reported on 200 block of Belle Aire Court and on 11900 block of Porter Circle.

Dec. 30 - A streetlight was damaged at Elm Creek Trail and Elm Creek Parkway

Dec. 31- A vehicle was damaged on 100 block of Dayton Road.

- A shoplifting was reported on 11400 block of Marketplace Drive.

Jan. 2- A theft was reported on 900 block of W. River Road.

Jan. 3 - Currency was stolen from a motor vehicle on 12000 block of Maryland Court.

- Credit card fraud was reported at 11400 block of Marketplace Drive and at 6200 block of 114th Lane.

- Mail was stolen on 700 block of Baxter Street.

Jan. 4- An identity theft was reported on 12300 block of Zealand Ave.

Other - Eight hit and run property damage accidents reported.

- 23 property damage traffic accidents.

- Officers issued 252 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

