Dec. 9 - Adult arrested for fleeing at Douglas Drive and 109th Ave.
- Theft of a trailer from 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Credit card fraud reported on 8400 block of 121st Ave.
Dec. 10 - Theft, no pay of gasoline on the 100 block of Miller Road.
Dec. 11 - Shoplifting reported on the 11400b lock of Marketplace Drive.
- Theft of mail reported on 1100 block of Sprucewood Lane.
- Theft of electronics from motor vehicle on 100 block of Curtis Road.
- Attempted burglary reported on 10900 block of Utah Ave.
Dec. 13- Credit card fraud reported on 11700 block of Champlin Drive.
Dec. 14 - A vehicle was damaged on 10900 block of Colorado Ave.
- Disorderly conduct reported on 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Credit card fraud reported on 10600 block of Tanglewood Court.
Dec. 15 - Shoplifting reported on 12100 block of Champlin Drive.
- Check forgery reported on 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Theft of purse from motor vehicle on 11500 block of Theatre Drive.
Dec. 16 - Theft of mail reported on 6500 block of 109th Place.
Dec. 18 - Checking fraud on 1000 block of W. River Road.
Dec. 19 - Theft of mail on 12000 block of W. River Road.
Dec. 20 - A vehicle was damaged on 11700 block of Champlin Drive.
- Adult cited for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave.
Dec. 21 - Credit card fraud reported on 400 block of Orleans Court and on 11400 block of Marketplace Drive.
Dec. 22- Theft was reported on 11700 block of Champlin Drive.
Dec. 25 - Shoplifting was reported on 11400 block of Marketplace Drive.
Dec. 26 - Theft of mail was reported on 7700 block of 111th Ave.
- A vehicle was damage on 11700 block of Mississippi Drive
Dec. 27 - A stolen motor vehicle was recovered on 800 block of Elm Creek Circle.
- Tools were stolen from a motor vehicle on 900 block of Ghostley Lane.
Dec. 28 - Theft of currency was reported on 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- A motor vehicle was stolen on 6200 block of 109th Ave.
- Mail was stolen on 10900 block of River Pines Drive.
Dec. 29 - Scam reports were reported on 200 block of Belle Aire Court and on 11900 block of Porter Circle.
Dec. 30 - A streetlight was damaged at Elm Creek Trail and Elm Creek Parkway
Dec. 31- A vehicle was damaged on 100 block of Dayton Road.
- A shoplifting was reported on 11400 block of Marketplace Drive.
Jan. 2- A theft was reported on 900 block of W. River Road.
Jan. 3 - Currency was stolen from a motor vehicle on 12000 block of Maryland Court.
- Credit card fraud was reported at 11400 block of Marketplace Drive and at 6200 block of 114th Lane.
- Mail was stolen on 700 block of Baxter Street.
Jan. 4- An identity theft was reported on 12300 block of Zealand Ave.
Other - Eight hit and run property damage accidents reported.
- 23 property damage traffic accidents.
- Officers issued 252 citations including warnings.
