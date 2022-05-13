Managing Editor
Wednesday, April 13
- Theft of mail on the 6500 block of 110th Ave.
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 12200 block of Champlin Drive.
- Report of miscellaneous property damage on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive.
Thursday, April 14
- Adult cited for assault at Kentucky Ave. and 116th Ave.
Friday, April 15
- Report of credit card fraud on the 8200 block of 116th Ave.
Tuesday, April 19
- A motor vehicle was tampered with on the 12000 block of Porter Drive
- Theft of a wallet from motor vehicle at Mississippi Drive and Florida Ave.
Wednesday, April 20
- Adult cited for fleeing at Zane Ave. and 111th Ave.
Thursday, April 21
- A burglary was reported on the 7700 block of 112th Ave.
Friday, April 22
- Report of counterfeit currency on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Motor vehicle tampered with on the 300 block of E. River Entry
Saturday, April 23
- Report of counterfeit currency on the 10900 block of W. River Road
- Theft of no pay of gasoline on the 10900 block of W. River Road
- Adult cited for theft on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Monday, April 25
- Theft of tools from 131st Ave. and Valley Forge Ave.
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
Tuesday, April 26
- Report of false name/information at Marketplace Drive and 114th Ave.
Other
- Three property damage traffic accidents and one personal injury traffic accident
- Officers issued 204 citations including warnings.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
