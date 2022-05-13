Wednesday, April 13

- Theft of mail on the 6500 block of 110th Ave.

- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 12200 block of Champlin Drive.

- Report of miscellaneous property damage on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive.

Thursday, April 14

- Adult cited for assault at Kentucky Ave. and 116th Ave.

Friday, April 15

- Report of credit card fraud on the 8200 block of 116th Ave.

Tuesday, April 19

- A motor vehicle was tampered with on the 12000 block of Porter Drive

- Theft of a wallet from motor vehicle at Mississippi Drive and Florida Ave.

Wednesday, April 20

- Adult cited for fleeing at Zane Ave. and 111th Ave.

Thursday, April 21

- A burglary was reported on the 7700 block of 112th Ave.

Friday, April 22

- Report of counterfeit currency on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.

- Motor vehicle tampered with on the 300 block of E. River Entry

Saturday, April 23

- Report of counterfeit currency on the 10900 block of W. River Road

- Theft of no pay of gasoline on the 10900 block of W. River Road

- Adult cited for theft on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

Monday, April 25

- Theft of tools from 131st Ave. and Valley Forge Ave.

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

Tuesday, April 26

- Report of false name/information at Marketplace Drive and 114th Ave.

Other

- Three property damage traffic accidents and one personal injury traffic accident

- Officers issued 204 citations including warnings.

