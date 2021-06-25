The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents during May 26 to June 8.

Wednesday, May 26

100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident

7200 block of 117th Ave. — Theft, bicycle

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

100 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft, currency

Thursday, May 27

7400 block of River Shore Lane — Theft currency

13100 block of Saratoga Lane — Property damage, miscellaneous

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

Friday, May 28

Wisconsin Ave. & 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

12900 block of Saratoga Lane — Fraud, credit card

11800 block of Douglas Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, May 29

7700 block of 115th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, juvenile arrested

117th Ave. & Douglas Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — DWI, adult arrested

1100 block of Independence Lane — Flee, juvenile cited

Sunday, May 30

8100 block of 117th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult cited

Monday, May 31

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

5900 block of 114th Ave. — Assault

11200 block of Hampshire Court — Fraud, scam

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, June 1

500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — False name/info., adult cited

11800 block of Business Park Blvd. — Drugs, two adults cited

11900 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage, mailbox

Wednesday, June 2

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Hit and run property damage accident

Thursday, June 3

6200 block of Douglas Court — Fraud, scam

7200 block of 117th Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, June 4

1300 block of W. River Road — Property damage, electronics

Saturday, June 5

109th Ave. & Winnetka Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

11100 block of Yates Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

Sunday, June 6

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Monday, June 7

5800 block of Riverview Lane — Fraud, scam

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

6200 block of 114th Ave. — Fraud, scam

100 block of Baxter St. — Disorderly

W. River Road & Louisiana Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Tuesday, June 8

400 block of Independence Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult cited

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: three verbal disputes, 12 suspicious calls, 19 residential/business alarms, 71 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, 12 traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints, and two juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 189 citations including warnings.

