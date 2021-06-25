The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents during May 26 to June 8.
Wednesday, May 26
100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident
7200 block of 117th Ave. — Theft, bicycle
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
100 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft, currency
Thursday, May 27
7400 block of River Shore Lane — Theft currency
13100 block of Saratoga Lane — Property damage, miscellaneous
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
Friday, May 28
Wisconsin Ave. & 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
12900 block of Saratoga Lane — Fraud, credit card
11800 block of Douglas Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, May 29
7700 block of 115th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, juvenile arrested
117th Ave. & Douglas Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — DWI, adult arrested
1100 block of Independence Lane — Flee, juvenile cited
Sunday, May 30
8100 block of 117th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult cited
Monday, May 31
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
5900 block of 114th Ave. — Assault
11200 block of Hampshire Court — Fraud, scam
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, June 1
500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — False name/info., adult cited
11800 block of Business Park Blvd. — Drugs, two adults cited
11900 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage, mailbox
Wednesday, June 2
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Hit and run property damage accident
Thursday, June 3
6200 block of Douglas Court — Fraud, scam
7200 block of 117th Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, June 4
1300 block of W. River Road — Property damage, electronics
Saturday, June 5
109th Ave. & Winnetka Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
11100 block of Yates Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
Sunday, June 6
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Monday, June 7
5800 block of Riverview Lane — Fraud, scam
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
6200 block of 114th Ave. — Fraud, scam
100 block of Baxter St. — Disorderly
W. River Road & Louisiana Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Tuesday, June 8
400 block of Independence Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult cited
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: three verbal disputes, 12 suspicious calls, 19 residential/business alarms, 71 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, 12 traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints, and two juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 189 citations including warnings.
