Wednesday, Nov. 23
- Adult cited for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- Adult cited for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.
- Credit card fraud reported on the 10900 block of Edgewood Ave.
- Credit card fraud reported on the 11400 block of Florida Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 24
- Adult arrested for drugs on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
Friday, Nov. 25
- Report of a motor vehicle tampered with on the 400 block of Dayto Road
- Report of a motor vehicle tampered with on the 1000 block of Orleans Lane
Sunday, Nov. 27
- An assault reported on the 8400 block of S. Pond Trail
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation on the 300 block of Hwy. 169
Monday, Nov. 28
- Female receiving harassment on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 11700 block of Idaho Ave.
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 700 block of W. River Road
- Report of property damage to a vehicle on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Burglary reported on the 400 block of Garfield Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Adult cited for assault on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
- Burglary reported on the 6200 block of Douglas Court
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Theft of miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle on the 8900 block of 109th Ave.
- Report of counterfeit currency on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday, Dec. 1
- Report of shoplifting on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
Monday, Dec. 5
- Identity theft reported on the 11400 block of Mississippi Drive
- Adult arrested for assault on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
- Report of property damage on the 1300 block of W. Rive Road
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- Report of property damage to a vehicle on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Other
- Report of three hit and run property damage accidents and four property damage traffic accidents
- Officers also issued 94 citations including warnings
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.