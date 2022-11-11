Managing Editor
Wednesday, Oct. 12
- Theft of electronics from the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 13
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Miller Road and E. River Entry
Friday, Oct. 14
- Adult cited for giving false name/info at Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road
- Report of a scam on the 12300 block of Zealand Ave.
- Male receiving harassment on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Report of an assault on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Sunday, Oct. 16
- Report of an assault with adult arrested at Theatre Drive and 117th Ave.
Monday, Oct. 17
- Theft of miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle on the 6800 block of 117th Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Adult arrested for drugs at Theatre Drive and 117th Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Report of a scam on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
- Motor vehicle was tampered with on the 8400 block of S. Pond Trail
- Credit card fraud was reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Theft of miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle on the 11600 block of Elmwood Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 20
- Credit card fraud reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Friday, Oct. 21
- Report of a scam on the 300 block of E. River Entry
- Two adults cited for a disorderly on the 10900 W. River Road
- Theft of miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle on the 11400 block of Elmwood Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 22
- Report of vandalism on the 13100 block of Tilden Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 23
- No pay theft reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Monday, Oct. 24
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 400 block of Dayton Road
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- Vandalism reported at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road
- Report of terroristic threats on the 6000 bock of 109th Ave.
- Theft of a wallet from a motor vehicle on the 8300 block of 115th Lane.
Other
- There were seven property damage traffic accidents and two personal injury accidents
- Officers issued 123 citations including warnings
