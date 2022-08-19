Managing Editor
Wednesday, July 20
- Counterfeit currency reported on the 11900 block of Louisiana Circle
- Theft of currency on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive, adult cited
- Adult arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.
Thursday, July 21
- Property damage of miscellaneous reported at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road
- Property damage of miscellaneous reported on the 8000 block of 114th Ave.
- Credit card fraud reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
Friday, July 22
- Adult arrested for fleeing on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Adult arrested for drugs on the 10900 block of W. River Road
Saturday, July 23
- Report of a fleeing at Dayton Road and Belle Aire Drive
Sunday, July 24
- Adult arrested for drugs at Colburn Street and Colburn Entry
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 300 block of E. River Entry
Monday, July 25
- Theft of currency from a motor vehicle on the 12100 block of Vera Cruz Ave.
- Theft and shoplifting, adult cited, on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
- Adult arrested for burglary on the 300 block of E. River Entry
- Motor vehicle tampered with on the 11100 block of Xenia Ave.
- Fraud reported on the 12000 block of Maryland Court
Wednesday, July 27-
- Female receiving harassment on the 500 block of 131st Ave.
Friday, July 29
- Adult arrested for drugs at Miller Road and Hwy. 169
Saturday, July 30
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation on the 500 block of W. River Parkway
- Property damage to a vehicle reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Sunday, July 31
- Property damage reported on the 7200 block of 114th Ave.
- Adult arrested for assault on the 500 block of 131st Ave.
- Identity theft reported on the 7800 block of 113 1/2st Ave.
Monday, Aug. 1
- Adult arrested for drugs at Dean Ave. and Hwy. 169
- Adult arrested for drugs on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
- Report of counterfeit currency on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
- Adult arrested for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Motor vehicle tampered with on the 6300 block of 112th Ave.
- Theft of a bicycle on the 11800 block of Jersey Ave.
- Burglary of miscellaneous items reported on the 10 block of Dean Ave.
- Adult arrested for assault on the 100 block of Miller Road
Other
- Report of seven property damage traffic accidents
- Officers issued 189 citations, including warnings
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.