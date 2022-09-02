Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 5900 block of 112th Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Shoplifting reported on the 500 block of Jefferson Hwy.
- Female receiving harassment on the 13400 block of Yorktown Lane
Thursday, Aug. 4
- Property damage to a vehicle on the 11300 block of W. River Road
- Theft of a bicycle reported on the 11000 block of W River Road
Saturday, Aug. 6
- Male receiving harassment on the 11200 block of Jefferson Hwy.
Sunday, Aug. 7
- Adult arrested for intent to escape taxes at Sunset Drive and Independence Ave.
Monday, Aug. 8
- Theft of mail reported on the 11000 block of Petty Ave.
- Property damage to a garage door on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
- Property damage to a hydrant on the 11900 block of Emery Village Drive
Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Adult arrested for assault on the 200 block of W. Hayden Lake Road
Wednesday, Aug. 10
- Arson reported on the 11200 block of Independence Ave.
- Theft of a bicycle reported on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday, Aug. 11
- Theft of tools reported on the 300 block of E. River Entry
- Credit card fraud reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Friday, Aug. 12
- Vandalism reported on the 11800 block of Mississippi Drive
Saturday, Aug. 13
- Vandalism reported on the 11800 block of Mississippi Drive
Sunday, Aug. 14
- Theft of sports equipment from a motor vehicle on the 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Disorderly reported on the 13400 block of Yorktown Lane
- Theft of sports equipment from a motor vehicle on the 200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road
Monday, Aug. 15
- Adult cited for shoplifting on the 100 block of Miller Road
Tuesday, Aug. 16
- Vandalism reported on the 7200 block of 117th Ave.
- Arson reported on the 8000 block of 114th Ave.
- Motor vehicle property damage reported on the 6000 block of 114th Ave.
Other
- Nine property damage traffic accidents and two personal injury traffic accidents reported
- Officers issued 155 citations, including warnings
