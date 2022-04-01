Managing Editor
Wednesday, March 2 - Harassment reported on the 400 block of Nathan Lane
- Identity theft reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
- Recovered stolen motor vehicle at Champlin Drive and 117th Ave.
- Harassment reporteed on the 6100 block of 113th Ave.
Friday, March 4 - A burglary was reported on the 11800 block of Emery Oaks Drive
- Adult cited for assault on the 12000 block of W. River Road
Sunday, March 6 - Shoplifting reported on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
Monday, March 7 - Harassment reported on the 11100 block of Commerce Drive
- Report of property damage to a vehicle on the 11300 block of Aquila Drive
Tuesday, March 8- A burglary was reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Wednesday, March 9 - Fraud was reported on the 7200 block of 122nd Ave.
- Theft of electronics was reported on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Tamper with a motor vehicle on the 6200 block of 117th Ave.
- Tamper with a motor vehicle on the 11200 block of Mississippi Drive
Thursday, March 10 - Harassment reported on the 7700 block of 118th Way
- Fraud was reported on the 6000 block of 113th Ave.
Friday, March 11 - Harassment reported on the 6500 block of 116th Ave.
- Fraud was reported on the 11300 block of Preserve Lane
- Adult cited for drugs at Richardson Ave. and Colburn St.
Saturday, March 12 - Adult cited for weapons at Hwy. 169 and 116th Ave.
Sunday, March 13 - Adult cited for giving false name/info on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
- Adult cited for shoplifting on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
- Disorderly reported, adult cited, on the 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.
Monday, March 14 - Assault reported on the 9600 block of Lakeside Trail
Tuesday, March 15 - Theft from motor vehicle of miscellaneous items on the 11000 block of Gettysburg Ave.
- One hit and run and property damage accident and six property damage traffic accidents
- Officers issued 189 citations including warnings
