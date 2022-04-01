Wednesday, March 2 - Harassment reported on the 400 block of Nathan Lane

- Identity theft reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive

- Recovered stolen motor vehicle at Champlin Drive and 117th Ave.

- Harassment reporteed on the 6100 block of 113th Ave.

Friday, March 4 - A burglary was reported on the 11800 block of Emery Oaks Drive

- Adult cited for assault on the 12000 block of W. River Road

Sunday, March 6 - Shoplifting reported on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.

Monday, March 7 - Harassment reported on the 11100 block of Commerce Drive

- Report of property damage to a vehicle on the 11300 block of Aquila Drive

Tuesday, March 8- A burglary was reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

Wednesday, March 9 - Fraud was reported on the 7200 block of 122nd Ave.

- Theft of electronics was reported on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.

- Tamper with a motor vehicle on the 6200 block of 117th Ave.

- Tamper with a motor vehicle on the 11200 block of Mississippi Drive

Thursday, March 10 - Harassment reported on the 7700 block of 118th Way

- Fraud was reported on the 6000 block of 113th Ave.

Friday, March 11 - Harassment reported on the 6500 block of 116th Ave.

- Fraud was reported on the 11300 block of Preserve Lane

- Adult cited for drugs at Richardson Ave. and Colburn St.

Saturday, March 12 - Adult cited for weapons at Hwy. 169 and 116th Ave.

Sunday, March 13 - Adult cited for giving false name/info on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.

- Adult cited for shoplifting on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.

- Disorderly reported, adult cited, on the 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.

Monday, March 14 - Assault reported on the 9600 block of Lakeside Trail

Tuesday, March 15 - Theft from motor vehicle of miscellaneous items on the 11000 block of Gettysburg Ave.

Other

- One hit and run and property damage accident and six property damage traffic accidents

- Officers issued 189 citations including warnings

