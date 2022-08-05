Managing Editor
Thursday, July 7
- Report of weapons on the 900 block of W. River Road
- Theft of currency from a motor vehicle on the 800 block of W. River Road
- Theft of a cellphone on the 11200 block of Jersey Ave.
- Report of no pay of gasoline on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
Friday, July 8
- A fraud scam was reported on the 5700 block of Riverview Entry
Saturday, July 9
- An adult was cited for driving after cancellation on the 8700 block of Elm Creek Parkway
Sunday, July 10
- Theft of a cellphone from a motor vehicle on the 12800 block of Cedar Ridge Lane
- Property damage to a vehicle reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
- Theft of a motor vehicle reported on the 10800 block of Brookside Trail
- Adult was arrested for obstruction at Hwy. 169 and Dayton Road
Monday, July 11
- Male receiving harassment on the 11000 block of Bluestem Place
- Female receiving harassment on the 8100 block of 121st Lane
Tuesday, July 12
- A disorderly event was reported on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
Wednesday, July 13
- Two adults cited for drugs at W. River Road and 109th Ave.
- Theft of license plate from a motor vehicle on the 7300 block of River Shore Lane
- A fraud scam was reported on the 11100 block of W. River Road
Thursday, July 14
- Property damage was reported on the 7200 block of 117th Ave.
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle was reported on the 400 block of Dayton Road
- Property damage to a door was reported on the 11000 block of French Lake Road
- A fraud scam was reported on the 13100 block of Saratoga Lane
Friday, July 15
- An adult was arrested for weapons on the 500 block of 131st Ave.
- Female receiving harassment on the 6000 block of 117th Ave.
- Theft of a purse from a motor vehicle on the 1500 block of Quebec Ave.
Saturday, July 16
- Theft reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Sunday, July 17
- Shoplifting reported, adult cited, on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.
Tuesday, July 19
- Property damage to a vehicle on the 8400 block of S. Pond Trail
- Theft reported, adult cited, at Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 12800 block of Monticello Lane
- Theft of tools on the 15 block of W. River Parkway
- An adult was cited for drugs at Idaho Ave. and 109th Ave.
Other
- Five property damage traffic accidents, three hit and run property damage accidents and one personal injury traffic accident
- Officers issued 199 citations including warnings
