Managing Editor
Wednesday, June 22
- Male receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Identity theft reported on the 11100 block of Aspen Circle
- Stolen motor vehicle recovered on the 12300 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday, June 23
- Adult cited for assault on the 11100 block of Xylon Ave.
Friday, June 24
- Adult cited for assault on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
Sunday, June 26
- Theft of a purse from a motor vehicle on the 10900 block of Sumter Ave.
- Adult cited for property damage on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
- Adult cited for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
Monday, June 27
- Adult cited for weapons on the 600 block of W. River Road
- Theft of currency from a motor vehicle on the 5800 block of Shepard Circle
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 11200 block of Mississippi Drive
- Adult cited for assault on the 11900 block of Oregon Ave.
- Theft of currency from a motor vehicle on the 11500 block of Mississippi Drive
- Theft of bicycle from a motor vehicle on the 11100 block of W. River Road. Bicycle recovered.
- Female receiving harassment on the 12100 block of Business Park Blvd.
Tuesday, June 28
- Two adults cited for forgery on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
Wednesday, June 29
- Adult cited for disorderly conduct on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Thursday, June 30
- Property damage to vehicles reported on the 12200 block of Zealand Ave.
Friday, July 1
Saturday, July 2
- Theft of a trailer reported on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive. Trailer recovered.
- Theft of currency on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
Sunday, July 3
- Motor vehicle theft reported on the 7400 block of 122nd Ave. Vehicle recovered.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle reported on the 11800 block of Mississippi Drive
- Theft of a cellphone on the 11100 block of Douglas
Monday, July 4
- Adult cited for assault on the 11100 block of Edgewood Circle
- Property damage to landscaping on the 7200 block of 117th Ave.
Tuesday, July 5
- Check fraud reported on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
- Motor vehicle theft reported on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
- Fraud scam reported on the 13000 block of Saratoga Lane
- Adult cited for stolen property on the 700 block of Parkview Lane.
Other
- Six property damage traffic accidents and two hit and run property damage accidents.
- Officers issued 276 citations including warnings.
