Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Shoplifting reported on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
- Property damage reported to jewelry on the 1200 block of Sherwood Street
- Theft of electronics reported on the 11200 block of Jersey Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 18
- Report of miscellaneous property damage on the 8000 block of 114th Ave.
- Property damage reported to a fence on the 11700 block of Texas Ave.
- Female receiving harassment on the 6700 block of 114th Circle
Friday, Aug. 19
- Property damage to a vehicle reported on the 2300 block of Walnut Court
- A burglary was reported on the 300 block of French Lake Road
- Adult cited for assault at Pennsylvania Ave. and 119th Lane
Saturday, Aug. 20
- Motor vehicle tampered while on the 10900 block of Xylon Court
- Motor vehicle theft reported on the 1000 block of Independence Lane
- Recovered stolen motor vehicle on the 300 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
- Motor vehicle theft reported on the 1100 block of Cobblestone Road
Sunday, Aug. 21
- Adult arrested for escaping taxes a W. River Parkway and Colburn Street
Monday, Aug. 22
- Theft of a bicycle on the 500 block of E. Hayden Lake Road. Which was recovered.
- Adult arrested for drugs on the 6500 block of 117th Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
- Theft and no pay of gasoline on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Shoplifting reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Theft of a bicycle reported on the 11500 block of Theatre Drive
- Recovered stolen vehicle on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday, Aug. 25
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
Saturday, Aug. 27
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 11300 block of Welcome Ave.
- Theft of miscellaneous items on the 1000 block of W. River Road
Sunday, Aug. 28
- Two adults arrested for drugs at Dean Ave. and Dowlin Street
- Recovered stolen vehicle on the 400 block of Dayton Road
- Motor vehicle theft reported on the 300 block of W. River Entry
Monday, Aug. 29
- No pay of gasoline reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- Adult and two juveniles arrested for weapons at Champlin Drive and 117th Ave.
- Property damage reported to a vehicle at Pennsylvania Ave. and 114th Ave.
- Credit card fraud reported on the 7300 block of 111th Ave.
- No pay of gasoline reported on the 11200 block of Aquila Drive
- Adult arrested for assault on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
Other
- Seven property damage traffic accidents and one personal injury traffic accident
- Officers issued 163 citations, including warnings.
