Champlin Police
The following incidents were reported between Feb. 5 and Feb. 18.
Wednesday. Feb. 5
Hwy 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road—Property damage from a traffic accident
11400 block of Marketplace Drive—Forgery, adult arrest
Thursday, Feb. 6
7300 block of River Shore Lane—Harassment
Wisconsin Avenue & 120th Avenue—DWI, adult arrest
Friday, Feb. 7
11500 block of Lakeside Circle—Fraud, credit card
6000 block of 109th Avenue—Tobacco, juvenile cited
9400 block of White Oaks Court—Theft from motor vehicle, license plate
Saturday, Feb. 8
Hwy 169 & Miller Road—DWI, adult arrest
Jefferson Hwy & 109th Avenue—Drugs, adult cited
Sunday, Feb. 9
Hwy 169 & 120th Avenue—Personal injury traffic accident
Monday, Feb. 10
10900 block of Kentucky Avenue—Theft from motor vehicle, license tab
Tuesday, Feb. 11
800 block of Pleasant Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
9900 block 129th Lane—Fraud, credit card
1500 block Quebec Avenue—Theft, mail
Wednesday, Feb. 12
6800 block of 110th Avenue—Identity theft
Hwy 169 & 109th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
6000 block of 109th Avenue—Harassment
11000 block Jefferson Circle—Fleeing
1500 block of Quebec Avenue—Assault, no arrest
Thursday, Feb. 13
6000 block of 113th Avenue—Harassment
Hwy 169 & Miler Road—Property damage traffic accident
11500 block Zane Circle—Theft, cellphone
12100 block Yukon Avenue—Fraud, scam
Friday, Feb. 14
W. River Road & 120th Avenue—DWI, adult arrest
11600 block of Utah Avenue—Motor vehicle theft
11400 block of Marketplace Drive—Theft, services
1500 block of Quebec Avenue—Harassment
Saturday, Feb. 15
12300 block of Champlin Drive—Harassment
100 block of Dayton Road—Motor vehicle theft
Hwy 169 & Dean Avenue E.—Property damage traffic accident
13200 block of Revere Lane—Harassment
Sunday, Feb. 16
Hwy 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road—DWI, adult arrest
Douglas Drive & 117th Avenue—Personal injury traffic accident
Winnetka Avenue & 120th Avenue—Drugs, adult arrest
11400 block of Marketplace Drive—Fraud, credit card
1500 block of Quebec Avenue—Harassment
Monday, Feb. 17
12000 block of Champlin Drive—Disorderly, no arrest
8600 block 114th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident
Dayton Road & Linwood Forest Drive— Property damage traffic accident
19 block of Colburn Entry— Property damage traffic accident
11700 block of Champlin Drive—Robbery
Tuesday, Feb. 18
11900 block of Emery Village Drive—Tamper with motor vehicle
