Champlin Police

The following incidents were reported between Feb. 5 and Feb. 18.

Wednesday. Feb. 5

Hwy 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road—Property damage from a traffic accident

11400 block of Marketplace Drive—Forgery, adult arrest

Thursday, Feb. 6

7300 block of River Shore Lane—Harassment

Wisconsin Avenue & 120th Avenue—DWI, adult arrest

Friday, Feb. 7

11500 block of Lakeside Circle—Fraud, credit card

6000 block of 109th Avenue—Tobacco, juvenile cited

9400 block of White Oaks Court—Theft from motor vehicle, license plate

Saturday, Feb. 8

Hwy 169 & Miller Road—DWI, adult arrest

Jefferson Hwy & 109th Avenue—Drugs, adult cited

Sunday, Feb. 9

Hwy 169 & 120th Avenue—Personal injury traffic accident

Monday, Feb. 10

10900 block of Kentucky Avenue—Theft from motor vehicle, license tab

Tuesday, Feb. 11

800 block of Pleasant Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

9900 block 129th Lane­—Fraud, credit card

1500 block Quebec Avenue—Theft, mail

Wednesday, Feb. 12

6800 block of 110th Avenue—Identity theft

Hwy 169 & 109th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

6000 block of 109th Avenue—Harassment

11000 block Jefferson Circle—Fleeing

1500 block of Quebec Avenue—Assault, no arrest

Thursday, Feb. 13

6000 block of 113th Avenue—Harassment

Hwy 169 & Miler Road—Property damage traffic accident

11500 block Zane Circle—Theft, cellphone

12100 block Yukon Avenue—Fraud, scam

Friday, Feb. 14

W. River Road & 120th Avenue—DWI, adult arrest

11600 block of Utah Avenue—Motor vehicle theft

11400 block of Marketplace Drive—Theft, services

1500 block of Quebec Avenue—Harassment

Saturday, Feb. 15

12300 block of Champlin Drive—Harassment

100 block of Dayton Road—Motor vehicle theft

Hwy 169 & Dean Avenue E.—Property damage traffic accident

13200 block of Revere Lane—Harassment

Sunday, Feb. 16

Hwy 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road—DWI, adult arrest

Douglas Drive & 117th Avenue—Personal injury traffic accident

Winnetka Avenue & 120th Avenue—Drugs, adult arrest

11400 block of Marketplace Drive—Fraud, credit card

1500 block of Quebec Avenue—Harassment

Monday, Feb. 17

12000 block of Champlin Drive—Disorderly, no arrest

8600 block 114th Avenue—Property damage traffic accident

Dayton Road & Linwood Forest Drive— Property damage traffic accident

19 block of Colburn Entry— Property damage traffic accident

11700 block of Champlin Drive—Robbery

Tuesday, Feb. 18

11900 block of Emery Village Drive—Tamper with motor vehicle

