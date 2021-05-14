The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between April 14 and 27.
Wednesday, April 14
500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Burglary
Friday, April 16
6200 block of Douglas Court — Fraud, scam
Saturday, April 17
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Recovered stolen motor vehicle
W. River Road & 117th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
Sunday, April 18
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident
10900 block of Edgewood Ave. — Property damage, window
11100 block of Xylon Ave. — Property damage, window
12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Monday, April 19
11100 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft, mail
11000 block of Tanglewood Lane — Fraud, scam
Tuesday, April 20
10900 block of Idaho Circle — Fraud, scam
12000 block of Porter Drive — Identity theft
12100 block of Kentucky Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Disorderly
11300 block of Tilbury Lane — Fraud, scam
Wednesday, April 21
12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Theft, vehicle parts
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, credit card
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly
Thursday, April 22
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, vehicle parts
200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft, purse
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Counterfeit currency
13400 block of Yorktown Lane — ID theft
12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Fraud, credit card
W. River Road & E. Hayden Lake Road — Personal injury traffic accident
Colorado Ave. & 109th Ave. — Hit and run property damage traffic accident
Friday, April 23
Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, purse
1200 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Fraud, scam
6500 block of 115 1/2 Ave. — Fraud, scam
Winnetka Ave. & 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, April 24
Jefferson Hwy. & Commerce Drive — Drugs, adult arrest
Hwy. 169 & 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, April 25
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Assault
Monday, April 26
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident
12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. E. — Property damage traffic accident
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, April 27
100 block of Miller Road — Disorderly, adult cited
11100 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Fraud, credit card
13400 block of Ximines Lane — False name/info, adult cited
11600 block of Georgia Ave. — Theft, mail
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested
8500 block of S. Pond Trial — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Other
Champlin officers also responded to 11 suspicious calls, nine residential/business alarms, 35 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, 15 animal complaints, and two juvenile complaints. Officers issued 68 citations including warnings.
