The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between April 14 and 27.

Wednesday, April 14

500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Burglary

Friday, April 16

6200 block of Douglas Court — Fraud, scam

Saturday, April 17

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Recovered stolen motor vehicle

W. River Road & 117th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

Sunday, April 18

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident

10900 block of Edgewood Ave. — Property damage, window

11100 block of Xylon Ave. — Property damage, window

12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Monday, April 19

11100 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft, mail

11000 block of Tanglewood Lane — Fraud, scam

Tuesday, April 20

10900 block of Idaho Circle — Fraud, scam

12000 block of Porter Drive — Identity theft

12100 block of Kentucky Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Disorderly

11300 block of Tilbury Lane — Fraud, scam

Wednesday, April 21

12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Theft, vehicle parts

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, credit card

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly

Thursday, April 22

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, vehicle parts

200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft, purse

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Counterfeit currency

13400 block of Yorktown Lane — ID theft

12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Fraud, credit card

W. River Road & E. Hayden Lake Road — Personal injury traffic accident

Colorado Ave. & 109th Ave. — Hit and run property damage traffic accident

Friday, April 23

Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, purse

1200 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Fraud, scam

6500 block of 115 1/2 Ave. — Fraud, scam

Winnetka Ave. & 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, April 24

Jefferson Hwy. & Commerce Drive — Drugs, adult arrest

Hwy. 169 & 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, April 25

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Assault

Monday, April 26

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident

12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. E. — Property damage traffic accident

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, April 27

100 block of Miller Road — Disorderly, adult cited

11100 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Fraud, credit card

13400 block of Ximines Lane — False name/info, adult cited

11600 block of Georgia Ave. — Theft, mail

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested

8500 block of S. Pond Trial — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Other

Champlin officers also responded to 11 suspicious calls, nine residential/business alarms, 35 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, 15 animal complaints, and two juvenile complaints. Officers issued 68 citations including warnings.

