Wednesday, Sept. 15

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, credit card

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Business Park Blvd. and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous and another disorderly (two juveniles cited)

Thursday, Sept. 16

10900 block of Idaho Circle — Fraud, scam

200 block of W. River Road — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Colorado Ave. and 117th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

Friday, Sept. 17

500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Property damage, door

7200 block of 122nd Ave. — Theft, mail

Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Flee

11300 block of Edgewood Ave. — Harassment

11300 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly

Sunday, Sept. 19

Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave. — Flee, adult arrested

7200 block of 111th Ave. — Property damage, mailbox

10900 block of Douglas Drive — Fraud, scam

Winnetka Ave. and 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

Monday, Sept. 20

Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, Sept. 21

12000 block of Sumter Circle — Property damage, vehicle

300 block of Dayton Road — Harassment

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous

11100 block of Utah Ave. — Identity theft

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Disorderly, juvenile cited

13000 block of Union Terrace Lane — Harassment

Champlin Drive and 123rd Ave. — Weapons, adult cited

Wednesday, Sept. 22

700 block of Baxter St. — Identity theft

100 block of Dayton Road — Weapons, adult arrested

Thursday, Sept. 23

1200 block of W. River Road — Assault

Friday, Sept. 24

8300 bloc of 115th Lane — Assault, adult arrested

10900 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault, juvenile cited

Jefferson Hwy. and White Oaks Trail — Drugs, adult cited

6200 block of Douglas Court — Hit and run property damage accident

Saturday, Sept. 25

1200 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 and 114th Ave. — Flee, adult arrested

10900 block of Edgewood Ave. — Harassment

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, bicycles

Sunday, Sept. 26

Business Park Blvd. and 120th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

11900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Assault, adult cited

10900 block of Brookside Trail — Disorderly

Monday, Sept. 27

Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident

11400 block of Hazelwood Lane — Assault

Tuesday, Sept. 28

8400 block of S. Pond Trail — Theft, scam

11500 block of Lakeside Court — Harassment

Other

Champlin officers also responded to six verbal disputes, 16 suspicious calls, 10 residential/business alarms, 65 medical/welfare calls, three loud music/noise complaints, six traffic complaints, 15 animal complaints, and seven juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 286 citations including warnings.

