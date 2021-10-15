Wednesday, Sept. 15
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, credit card
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Business Park Blvd. and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous and another disorderly (two juveniles cited)
Thursday, Sept. 16
10900 block of Idaho Circle — Fraud, scam
200 block of W. River Road — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Colorado Ave. and 117th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
Friday, Sept. 17
500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Property damage, door
7200 block of 122nd Ave. — Theft, mail
Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, Sept. 18
Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Flee
11300 block of Edgewood Ave. — Harassment
11300 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly
Sunday, Sept. 19
Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave. — Flee, adult arrested
7200 block of 111th Ave. — Property damage, mailbox
10900 block of Douglas Drive — Fraud, scam
Winnetka Ave. and 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
Monday, Sept. 20
Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, Sept. 21
12000 block of Sumter Circle — Property damage, vehicle
300 block of Dayton Road — Harassment
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous
11100 block of Utah Ave. — Identity theft
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Disorderly, juvenile cited
13000 block of Union Terrace Lane — Harassment
Champlin Drive and 123rd Ave. — Weapons, adult cited
Wednesday, Sept. 22
700 block of Baxter St. — Identity theft
100 block of Dayton Road — Weapons, adult arrested
Thursday, Sept. 23
1200 block of W. River Road — Assault
Friday, Sept. 24
8300 bloc of 115th Lane — Assault, adult arrested
10900 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault, juvenile cited
Jefferson Hwy. and White Oaks Trail — Drugs, adult cited
6200 block of Douglas Court — Hit and run property damage accident
Saturday, Sept. 25
1200 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 and 114th Ave. — Flee, adult arrested
10900 block of Edgewood Ave. — Harassment
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, bicycles
Sunday, Sept. 26
Business Park Blvd. and 120th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
11900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Assault, adult cited
10900 block of Brookside Trail — Disorderly
Monday, Sept. 27
Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident
11400 block of Hazelwood Lane — Assault
Tuesday, Sept. 28
8400 block of S. Pond Trail — Theft, scam
11500 block of Lakeside Court — Harassment
Other
Champlin officers also responded to six verbal disputes, 16 suspicious calls, 10 residential/business alarms, 65 medical/welfare calls, three loud music/noise complaints, six traffic complaints, 15 animal complaints, and seven juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 286 citations including warnings.
