Managing Editor
Wednesday, March 15
- Report of property damage to a vehicle on the 11800 block of Texas Ave.
- Weapons report on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
Thursday, March 16
- Female receiving harassment on the 1000 block of W. River Parkway
Friday, March 17
- Identity theft reported on the 9000 block of 10th Ave.
Saturday, March 18
- Disorderly incident reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
- Adult cited for assault on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
Monday, March 20
- Theft of mail reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Tuesday, March 21
- Uninsured vehicle, adult arrested, on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Weapons report on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft of currency reported on the 600 block of Dayton Road
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Adult arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road
Wednesday, March 22
- Motor vehicle tampered with, adult cited, at Winnetka Ave. and 118th Ave.
- Motor vehicle tampered with on the 11900 block of Virginia Ave.
- A scam or fraud was reported on the 11800 block of Winnetka Ave.
- Female receiving harassment on the 300 block of Belle Aire Drive
- Adult arrested for shoplifting on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Thursday, March 23
- Adult arrested for tax escape at Douglas Drive and 109th Ave.
- Report of property damage to a window on the 11400 block of Wisconsin Ave.
- Theft of currency from a motor vehicle on the 11500 block of Yukon Ave.
- Adult cited for drugs on the 8000 block of 114th Ave.
Friday, March 24
- Male receiving harassment on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Report of a disorderly incident on the 1200 block of Mississippi Drive
Saturday, March 25
- Theft of miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
Monday, March 27
- Theft of miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle on the 6800 block of 11th Ave.
- Female receiving harassment at Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road
Tuesday, March 28
- A scam or fraud was reported on the 11100 block of Idaho Court
- Female receiving harassment on the 6000 block of 113th Ave.
- A disorderly incident was reported on the 11500 block of Theatre Drive
Other
- 11 property damage traffic accidents and three hit and run property damage accidents reported
- Officers issued 179 citations including warnings
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.