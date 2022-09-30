Managing Editor
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- Adult arrested for assault on the 11400 block of Quebec Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 1
- Burglary attempt reported at 12100 Yukon Ave.
- Fraud, scam reported on the 11600 block of Sumter Ave.
Friday, Sept. 2
- Shoplifting reported at 11600 block of Theatre Drive
- Male receiving harassment at 200 block of E. River Parkway
- Property damage to landscape on the 7200 block of 117th Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 3
- Male receiving harassment on the 700 block of Baxter Street
- Property damage to a mailbox on the 500 block of Dayton Road
- Recovered stolen bicycle and adult cited on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
Tuesday, Sept. 6
- Shoplifting reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- Property damage to siding on the 700 block of Circle Drive
Sunday, Sept. 11
- Adult arrested for assault on the 11000 block of Georgia Ave.
- Adult arrested for assault at French Lake Road and Elm Creek Xing
Tuesday, Sept. 13
- Fraud, scam reported on the 900 block of W. River Road
Other
- Two hit and run property damage accidents, six property damage traffic accidents, and two personal injury traffic accidents.
- Officers issued 149 citations, including warnings
