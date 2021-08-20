The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, July 21

7000 block of 120th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident

Thursday, July 22

10900 block of Brittany Drive — Forgery, check

Friday, July 23

11700 block of Florida Ave. — Identity theft

W. River Road and Welcome Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

12100 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrested

Saturday, July 24

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

10900 block of Douglas Drive — Fraud, credit card

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, vehicle

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

Monday, July 26

10900 block of Idaho Ave. — Assault, juvenile arrested

7700 block of 110th Place — Motor vehicle theft

11900 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Identity theft

Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

11100 block of Edgewood Circle — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, July 27

6100 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

Wednesday, July 28

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Disorderly, adult cited

7000 block of 120th Ave. — Property damage, two juveniles cited

6000 block of 115th Ave. — Fraud, scam

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Counterfeit currency

6900 block of 118th Ave. — Fraud, scam

Thursday, July 29

10900 block of Brittany Drive — Assault, adult arrested

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, credit card

Friday, July 30

Business Park Blvd. and 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

11900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Saturday, July 31

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

900 block of W. Hayden Lake Road — Theft, wallet

12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Parkway — Weapons, juvenile arrested

10900 block of Brittany Drive — Assault, adult arrested

600 block of W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested

Sunday, Aug. 1

11000 block of Utah Ave. — Burglary

11200 block of Xylon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

11000 block of Xylon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

11500 block of Quebec Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, wallet

10900 block of Xylon Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

7600 block of 115th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

7600 block of 116th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Monday, Aug. 2

11100 block of Douglas Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Tuesday, Aug. 3

11500 block of Quebec Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

100 block of Dayton Road — Assault

Other

Champlin officer also responded to: five verbal disputes, 17 suspicious calls, 10 resident/business alarms, 53 medical/welfare calls, four loud music/noise complaints, nine traffic complaints, and 16 animal complaints. Officers also issued 170 citations including warnings.

