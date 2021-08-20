The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents.
Wednesday, July 21
7000 block of 120th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident
Thursday, July 22
10900 block of Brittany Drive — Forgery, check
Friday, July 23
11700 block of Florida Ave. — Identity theft
W. River Road and Welcome Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
12100 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrested
Saturday, July 24
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
10900 block of Douglas Drive — Fraud, credit card
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, vehicle
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
Monday, July 26
10900 block of Idaho Ave. — Assault, juvenile arrested
7700 block of 110th Place — Motor vehicle theft
11900 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Identity theft
Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
11100 block of Edgewood Circle — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, July 27
6100 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
Wednesday, July 28
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Disorderly, adult cited
7000 block of 120th Ave. — Property damage, two juveniles cited
6000 block of 115th Ave. — Fraud, scam
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Counterfeit currency
6900 block of 118th Ave. — Fraud, scam
Thursday, July 29
10900 block of Brittany Drive — Assault, adult arrested
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, credit card
Friday, July 30
Business Park Blvd. and 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
11900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Saturday, July 31
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
900 block of W. Hayden Lake Road — Theft, wallet
12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Parkway — Weapons, juvenile arrested
10900 block of Brittany Drive — Assault, adult arrested
600 block of W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested
Sunday, Aug. 1
11000 block of Utah Ave. — Burglary
11200 block of Xylon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
11000 block of Xylon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
11500 block of Quebec Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, wallet
10900 block of Xylon Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
7600 block of 115th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
7600 block of 116th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Monday, Aug. 2
11100 block of Douglas Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Tuesday, Aug. 3
11500 block of Quebec Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
100 block of Dayton Road — Assault
Other
Champlin officer also responded to: five verbal disputes, 17 suspicious calls, 10 resident/business alarms, 53 medical/welfare calls, four loud music/noise complaints, nine traffic complaints, and 16 animal complaints. Officers also issued 170 citations including warnings.
