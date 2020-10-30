Wednesday, Sept. 30
11600 block of Magnolia Court – Theft, sign
7500 block of 114th Ave. – Fraud, scam
11900 block of Champlin Drive – Harrassment, male receiving harassment
Business Park Blvd. & Hayden Lake Road – DWI, adult arrest
Thursday, Oct. 1
5300 block of Oxbow Place – Fraud, credit card
Friday, Oct. 2
11200 block of Aquila Drive – Theft, bicycle
6200 block of 114th Ave. – Fraud, scam
Highway 169 & Elm Creek Blvd. – Property damage, traffic accident
12300 block of Champlin Drive – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
9000 block of 109th Ave. – Property damage, vehicle
Saturday, Oct. 3
8400 block of S. Pond Trail – Assault, adult arrest
11900 block Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting
Sunday, Oct. 4
1300 block Saratoga Lane – Tamper with motor vehicle
8400 block of Yukon Circle – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
13100 block of Union Terrace Lane – Property damage, vehicle
11900 block Business Park Blvd. – Fraud, credit card
11600 block Highway 169 – Drugs, adult cited
Monday, Oct. 5
11100 block of W. River Road – Theft, flag
11600 flock of Theatre Drive – Property damage, vehicle
600 block of Independence Ave. – Assault, adult arrest
11700 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, mailbox
Trussel Ave. – Theft, miscellaneous
Tuesday, Oct. 6
11400 block of Jefferson Court – DWI, adult arrest
11200 block of Sumter Ave. – Property damage, mailbox
12100 block of Champlin Drive – Drugs, adult arrest
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Highway 169 & W. River Road – Property damage, traffic accident
7200 block of 112th Circle – Fraud, scam
11800 block of Chaplin Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment
11400 block of Mississippi Drive – Property damage, door
Thursday, Oct. 8
13300 block of Wellington Circle – Harassment, female receiving harassment
11500 block of Theatre Drive – Theft, shoplifting
7100 block of 115th Ave. – DWI, adult arrest
Friday, Oct. 9
11500 block of Theatre Drive – Theft, shoplifting
117th Ave. & Hwy 169 – Disorderly
700 block of Cartway Road – Theft, sign
Saturday, Oct. 10
Welcome Ave. & W. River Road – Personal injury, traffic accident
Sunday, Oct. 11
11200 block of Sumter Ave. – Theft, sign
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting
Monday, Oct. 12
10900 block of Colorado Ave. – Hit & run property damage accident
300 block of Garfield Ave. – Property damage, light pole
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Hwy 169 & 109th Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest
7600 block of 113 ½ Ave – Motor vehicle theft
5700 block of 114th Place – Theft, flag
7200 block of 112th Circle – Tamper with motor vehicle
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Hit & run property damage accident
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: four verbal disputes, eight loud music/noise, 12 suspicious, 11 traffic complaints, 11 residential/business alarm, nine animal complaints, 60 medical/welfare, and two juvenile complaints.
Champlin offers issues 238 citations, including warnings.
