Wednesday, Sept. 30

11600 block of Magnolia Court – Theft, sign

7500 block of 114th Ave. – Fraud, scam

11900 block of Champlin Drive – Harrassment, male receiving harassment

Business Park Blvd. & Hayden Lake Road – DWI, adult arrest

Thursday, Oct. 1

5300 block of Oxbow Place – Fraud, credit card

Friday, Oct. 2

11200 block of Aquila Drive – Theft, bicycle

6200 block of 114th Ave. – Fraud, scam

Highway 169 & Elm Creek Blvd. – Property damage, traffic accident

12300 block of Champlin Drive – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

9000 block of 109th Ave. – Property damage, vehicle

Saturday, Oct. 3

8400 block of S. Pond Trail – Assault, adult arrest

11900 block Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting

Sunday, Oct. 4

1300 block Saratoga Lane – Tamper with motor vehicle

8400 block of Yukon Circle – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

13100 block of Union Terrace Lane – Property damage, vehicle

11900 block Business Park Blvd. – Fraud, credit card

11600 block Highway 169 – Drugs, adult cited

Monday, Oct. 5

11100 block of W. River Road – Theft, flag

11600 flock of Theatre Drive – Property damage, vehicle

600 block of Independence Ave. – Assault, adult arrest

11700 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, mailbox

Trussel Ave. – Theft, miscellaneous

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11400 block of Jefferson Court – DWI, adult arrest

11200 block of Sumter Ave. – Property damage, mailbox

12100 block of Champlin Drive – Drugs, adult arrest

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Highway 169 & W. River Road – Property damage, traffic accident

7200 block of 112th Circle – Fraud, scam

11800 block of Chaplin Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment

11400 block of Mississippi Drive – Property damage, door

Thursday, Oct. 8

13300 block of Wellington Circle – Harassment, female receiving harassment

11500 block of Theatre Drive – Theft, shoplifting

7100 block of 115th Ave. – DWI, adult arrest

Friday, Oct. 9

11500 block of Theatre Drive – Theft, shoplifting

117th Ave. & Hwy 169 – Disorderly

700 block of Cartway Road – Theft, sign

Saturday, Oct. 10

Welcome Ave. & W. River Road – Personal injury, traffic accident

Sunday, Oct. 11

11200 block of Sumter Ave. – Theft, sign

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting

Monday, Oct. 12

10900 block of Colorado Ave. – Hit & run property damage accident

300 block of Garfield Ave. – Property damage, light pole

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Hwy 169 & 109th Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest

7600 block of 113 ½ Ave – Motor vehicle theft

5700 block of 114th Place – Theft, flag

7200 block of 112th Circle – Tamper with motor vehicle

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Hit & run property damage accident

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: four verbal disputes, eight loud music/noise, 12 suspicious, 11 traffic complaints, 11 residential/business alarm, nine animal complaints, 60 medical/welfare, and two juvenile complaints.

Champlin offers issues 238 citations, including warnings.

