Wednesday, Oct. 27

Idaho Ave. and 109th Ave. — False name/info., juvenile arrested

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

Thursday, Oct. 28

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, bicycle

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment

Friday, Oct. 29

Douglas Drive and 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

Douglas Drive and 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Disorderly

300 block of E. River Entry — Fraud, credit card

Colorado Ave. and 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

11800 block of Kentucky Ave. — Harassment

6200 block of Thousand Pines Entry — Harassment

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, bicycle

11600 block of Jersey Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous

Saturday, Oct. 30

Hwy. 169 and Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident

8900 block of 109th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part

Sunday, Oct. 31

9600 block of Lakeside Trail — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate

300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Assault, adult arrested

10900 block of Brittany Drive — Property damage, window

Monday, Nov. 1

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle

Tuesday, Nov. 2

11200 block of Independence Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Hwy. 169 and W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident

600 block of W. River Road — Harassment

11000 block of Quebec Ave. — Property damage

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

Thursday, Nov. 4

11100 block of Virginia Ave. — Motor vehicle theft

Maryland Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

6300 block of 119th Ave. — Fraud, credit card

11000 block of Rhode Island Circle — Thefts from motor vehicles, currency and miscellaneous

700 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, mailbox

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle

9100 block of White Oaks Trail — Harassment

11200 block of Sumter Ave. — Weapons

400 block of Dayton Road — Assualt, adult arrested

Friday, Nov. 5

Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Fraud, checking

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

Sunday, Nov. 7

11900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting

Monday, Nov. 8

Valley Forge Lane and French Lake Road — Theft motor vehicle, miscellaneous

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault

700 block of Parkview Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

12000 block of Idaho Ave. — Flee, adult arrested

Tuesday, Nov. 9

11900 block of Porter Circle — Tamper with motor vehicle

11600 block of Sumter Ave. — Fraud, check forgery

11800 block of Champlin Drive — False report, adult cited

Hwy. 169 and Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident

11100 block of Zealand Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous

Other

Champlin officers responded to five verbal disputes, 14 suspicious calls, eight residential/business alarms, 71 medial/welfare calls, six loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, 21 animal complaints, and five juvenile complaints. Officer issues 150 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

