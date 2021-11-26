Wednesday, Oct. 27
Idaho Ave. and 109th Ave. — False name/info., juvenile arrested
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
Thursday, Oct. 28
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, bicycle
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment
Friday, Oct. 29
Douglas Drive and 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
Douglas Drive and 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Disorderly
300 block of E. River Entry — Fraud, credit card
Colorado Ave. and 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
11800 block of Kentucky Ave. — Harassment
6200 block of Thousand Pines Entry — Harassment
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, bicycle
11600 block of Jersey Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous
Saturday, Oct. 30
Hwy. 169 and Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident
8900 block of 109th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part
Sunday, Oct. 31
9600 block of Lakeside Trail — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate
300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Assault, adult arrested
10900 block of Brittany Drive — Property damage, window
Monday, Nov. 1
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle
Tuesday, Nov. 2
11200 block of Independence Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Hwy. 169 and W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident
600 block of W. River Road — Harassment
11000 block of Quebec Ave. — Property damage
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
Thursday, Nov. 4
11100 block of Virginia Ave. — Motor vehicle theft
Maryland Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
6300 block of 119th Ave. — Fraud, credit card
11000 block of Rhode Island Circle — Thefts from motor vehicles, currency and miscellaneous
700 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, mailbox
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle
9100 block of White Oaks Trail — Harassment
11200 block of Sumter Ave. — Weapons
400 block of Dayton Road — Assualt, adult arrested
Friday, Nov. 5
Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Fraud, checking
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
Sunday, Nov. 7
11900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting
Monday, Nov. 8
Valley Forge Lane and French Lake Road — Theft motor vehicle, miscellaneous
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault
700 block of Parkview Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
12000 block of Idaho Ave. — Flee, adult arrested
Tuesday, Nov. 9
11900 block of Porter Circle — Tamper with motor vehicle
11600 block of Sumter Ave. — Fraud, check forgery
11800 block of Champlin Drive — False report, adult cited
Hwy. 169 and Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident
11100 block of Zealand Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous
Other
Champlin officers responded to five verbal disputes, 14 suspicious calls, eight residential/business alarms, 71 medial/welfare calls, six loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, 21 animal complaints, and five juvenile complaints. Officer issues 150 citations including warnings.
