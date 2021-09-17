Champlin police responded to the following incidents.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Champlin Drive and 123rd Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
100 block of Dayton Road — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
Business Park Blvd. and 115th Lane — Property damage traffic accident
30 block of Dean Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, three juveniles and one adult cited
Thursday, Aug. 19
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from auto, purse
Dayton Road and Cartway Road — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, Aug. 20
10600 block of Brookside Trail — Assault, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 and E. River Entry — False name/info, adult arrested
Sunday, Aug. 22
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting
5800 block of 111th Ave. — Theft, currency
Monday, Aug. 23
400 block of Dayton Road — Motor vehicle theft
Tuesday, Aug. 24
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrested
11900 block of W. River Road — Theft from motor vehicle
Wednesday, Aug. 25
11300 block of Edgewood Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly
Thursday, Aug. 26
W. River Road and Vera Cruz Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
Friday, Aug. 27
Hwy. 169 and W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident
11900 block of Quebec Circle — Theft
1000 block of Creekwood Drive — Property damage
W. River Road and Hampshire Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, Aug. 29
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle
11900 block of Quebec Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle
Monday, Aug. 30
11800 block of Virginia Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle parts
7600 block of 110th Place — Assault, juvenile arrested
Dayton Road and S. Diamond Lake Road — Personal injury traffic accident
300 block of E. River Entry — Fraud, scam
7200 block of 112th Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Tuesday, Aug. 31
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Disorderly
7600 block of 110th Ave. — Assault, juvenile arrested
11900 block of Quebec Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment
1200 block of Heard Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
6200 block of 117th Ave. — Fraud, scam
11800 block of Florida Ave. — Property damage
Other
Champlin officer also responded to: two verbal disputes, 21 suspicious calls, 17 residential/business alarms, 63 medical/welfare calls, nine loud music/noise complaints, nine traffic complaints, 16 animal complaints, and three juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 196 citations including warnings.
