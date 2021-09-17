Champlin police responded to the following incidents.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Champlin Drive and 123rd Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

100 block of Dayton Road — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

Business Park Blvd. and 115th Lane — Property damage traffic accident

30 block of Dean Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, three juveniles and one adult cited

Thursday, Aug. 19

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from auto, purse

Dayton Road and Cartway Road — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, Aug. 20

10600 block of Brookside Trail — Assault, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 and E. River Entry — False name/info, adult arrested

Sunday, Aug. 22

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting

5800 block of 111th Ave. — Theft, currency

Monday, Aug. 23

400 block of Dayton Road — Motor vehicle theft

Tuesday, Aug. 24

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrested

11900 block of W. River Road — Theft from motor vehicle

Wednesday, Aug. 25

11300 block of Edgewood Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly

Thursday, Aug. 26

W. River Road and Vera Cruz Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

Friday, Aug. 27

Hwy. 169 and W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident

11900 block of Quebec Circle — Theft

1000 block of Creekwood Drive — Property damage

W. River Road and Hampshire Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, Aug. 29

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle

11900 block of Quebec Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle

Monday, Aug. 30

11800 block of Virginia Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle parts

7600 block of 110th Place — Assault, juvenile arrested

Dayton Road and S. Diamond Lake Road — Personal injury traffic accident

300 block of E. River Entry — Fraud, scam

7200 block of 112th Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Tuesday, Aug. 31

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Disorderly

7600 block of 110th Ave. — Assault, juvenile arrested

11900 block of Quebec Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment

1200 block of Heard Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

6200 block of 117th Ave. — Fraud, scam

11800 block of Florida Ave. — Property damage

Other

Champlin officer also responded to: two verbal disputes, 21 suspicious calls, 17 residential/business alarms, 63 medical/welfare calls, nine loud music/noise complaints, nine traffic complaints, 16 animal complaints, and three juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 196 citations including warnings.

