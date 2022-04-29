Wednesday, March 30

- Male receiving harassment on the 11700 block of Winnetka Ave.

- Stolen motor vehicle recovered on the 500 block of Cartway Road

- Female receiving harassment on the 8200 block of 109th Place

- Female receiving harassment on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

Thursday, March 31

- Two adults cited for a disorderly at E. Hayden Lake Road and W. River Road

Saturday, April 2

- Theft of license plate from motor vehicle on the 9400 block of Prairieview Trail

Sunday, April 3

- Theft of jewelry on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

Monday, April 4

- Miscellaneous property damage was reported on the 11300 block of Oregon Ave.

- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on the 7000 block of 120th Ave.

Tuesday, April 5

- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.

- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle was reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive

Wednesday, April 6

- A scam was reported on the 8200 block of 117th Ave.

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

Friday, April 8

- A scam was reported on the 11300 block of Jersey Ave.

- An adult was arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.

Saturday, April 9

- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle was reported on the 11500 block of Theatre Drive

Sunday, April 10

- Report of property damage to a light pole on the 12000 block of Porter Drive

- Adult cited for a disorderly on the 11700 block of Theatre Drive

Monday, April 11

- Male receiving harassment on the 11000 block of Bluestem Place

- A scam was reported on the 9300 block of Hillside Drive

Tuesday, April 12

- Adult arrested for fleeing at Dayton Road and Cartway Road

- Adult arrested for fleeing on the 400 block of Independence Ave.

Other

- Report of five property damage traffic accidents

- Officers issued 223 citations including warnings.

