Managing Editor
Wednesday, March 30
- Male receiving harassment on the 11700 block of Winnetka Ave.
- Stolen motor vehicle recovered on the 500 block of Cartway Road
- Female receiving harassment on the 8200 block of 109th Place
- Female receiving harassment on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
Thursday, March 31
- Two adults cited for a disorderly at E. Hayden Lake Road and W. River Road
Saturday, April 2
- Theft of license plate from motor vehicle on the 9400 block of Prairieview Trail
Sunday, April 3
- Theft of jewelry on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
Monday, April 4
- Miscellaneous property damage was reported on the 11300 block of Oregon Ave.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on the 7000 block of 120th Ave.
Tuesday, April 5
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle was reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Wednesday, April 6
- A scam was reported on the 8200 block of 117th Ave.
Friday, April 8
- A scam was reported on the 11300 block of Jersey Ave.
- An adult was arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.
Saturday, April 9
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle was reported on the 11500 block of Theatre Drive
Sunday, April 10
- Report of property damage to a light pole on the 12000 block of Porter Drive
- Adult cited for a disorderly on the 11700 block of Theatre Drive
Monday, April 11
- Male receiving harassment on the 11000 block of Bluestem Place
- A scam was reported on the 9300 block of Hillside Drive
Tuesday, April 12
- Adult arrested for fleeing at Dayton Road and Cartway Road
- Adult arrested for fleeing on the 400 block of Independence Ave.
Other
- Report of five property damage traffic accidents
- Officers issued 223 citations including warnings.
(0) comments
