The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between July 22 and Aug. 4, 2020.
Wednesday, July 22
11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
11700 block of Texas Ave. — Theft from MV, currency
10 block of Trussel Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Forgery, check
11100 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, two adults cited
11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Disorderly, adult cited
Thursday, July 23
400 block of Cartway Road — Drugs, adult arrest
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, juvenile cited
100 block of Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrest
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Flee, adult arrest
Friday, July 24
100 block of Curtis Road — Property damage, miscellaneous
9100 block of Prairieview Lane — Fraud, scam
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Forgery, check
W. River Road & Winnetka Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
Dayton Road & Colburn St. — Drugs, adults cited
Saturday, July 25
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, shoplifting
400 block of Dayton Road — Property damage, vehicle
Dayton Road & Sunrise Lane — Property damage, traffic accident
Sunday, July 26
11400 block of Jefferson Court — Theft, shoplifting
Monday, July 27
11900 block of Mississippi Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from vehicle, parts
13200 block of Union Terrace Lane — Harassment, female receiving harassment
6200 block of 112th Ave. — Theft, electronics
100 block of Curtis Road — Property damage, vehicle
1200 block of Heard Ave — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Tuesday, July 28
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, traffic accident
1200 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, adult arrest
Douglas Drive & 117th Ave. — Disorderly
Wednesday, July 29
Hayden Lake Road & Elm Creek Crossing — adult cited
Highway 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
Winnetka Ave. & 109th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident
100 block of Miller Road — Disorderly conduct
700 block of Baxter St. — Harassment, adult arrest
Thursday, July 30
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting
Friday, July 31
7500 block of 111th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
11300 block of Quebec Ave. — Theft from vehicle, miscellaneous
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Assault, adult arrest
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Sunday, Aug. 2
Elm Creek Parkway & Lakeside Trail — Property damage, traffic accident
Jefferson Highway and Commerce Drive — Property damage, traffic accident
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, vehicle
Monday, Aug. 3
7700 block of 114th Ave. — Assault
Highway 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly conduct, adult cites
11800 block of Porter Drive — Fraud, scam
Highway 169 & 109th Ave. — DAC-IPS
Winnetka Ave. & 109th Ave. — Personal injury, traffic accident
1300 block of W. River Road — Arson, adult arrest
Tuesday, Aug. 4
12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — DWI, adult arrest
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, no pay gasoline
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, traffic accident
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: four verbal disputes, eight loud music/noise, 24 suspicious, 14 traffic complaints, 14 residential/business alarms, 63 medical/welfare, 19 animal complaints, two juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 293 citations, including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.