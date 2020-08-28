The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between July 22 and Aug. 4, 2020.

Wednesday, July 22

11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

11700 block of Texas Ave. — Theft from MV, currency

10 block of Trussel Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident

11600 block of Theatre Drive  — Forgery, check

11100 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, two adults cited

11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Disorderly, adult cited

Thursday, July 23

400 block of Cartway Road — Drugs, adult arrest

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, juvenile cited

100 block of Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrest

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Flee, adult arrest

Friday, July 24

100 block of Curtis Road — Property damage, miscellaneous

9100 block of Prairieview Lane — Fraud, scam

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Forgery, check

W. River Road & Winnetka Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

Dayton Road & Colburn St. — Drugs, adults cited

Saturday, July 25

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, shoplifting

400 block of Dayton Road — Property damage, vehicle

Dayton Road & Sunrise Lane — Property damage, traffic accident

Sunday, July 26

11400 block of Jefferson Court — Theft, shoplifting

Monday, July 27

11900 block of Mississippi Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from vehicle, parts

13200 block of Union Terrace Lane — Harassment, female receiving harassment

6200 block of 112th Ave. — Theft, electronics

100 block of Curtis Road — Property damage, vehicle

1200 block of Heard Ave — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Tuesday, July 28

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, traffic accident

1200 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, adult arrest

Douglas Drive & 117th Ave. — Disorderly

Wednesday, July 29

Hayden Lake Road & Elm Creek Crossing — adult cited

Highway 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

Winnetka Ave. & 109th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident

100 block of Miller Road — Disorderly conduct

700 block of Baxter St. — Harassment, adult arrest

Thursday, July 30

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting

Friday, July 31

7500 block of 111th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

11300 block of Quebec Ave. — Theft from vehicle, miscellaneous

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Assault, adult arrest

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Sunday, Aug. 2

Elm Creek Parkway & Lakeside Trail — Property damage, traffic accident

Jefferson Highway and Commerce Drive — Property damage, traffic accident

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, vehicle

Monday, Aug. 3

7700 block of 114th Ave. — Assault

Highway 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly conduct, adult cites

11800 block of Porter Drive — Fraud, scam

Highway 169 & 109th Ave. — DAC-IPS

Winnetka Ave. & 109th Ave. — Personal injury, traffic accident

1300 block of W. River Road — Arson, adult arrest

Tuesday, Aug. 4

12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — DWI, adult arrest

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, no pay gasoline

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, traffic accident

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: four verbal disputes, eight loud music/noise, 24 suspicious, 14 traffic complaints, 14 residential/business alarms, 63 medical/welfare, 19 animal complaints, two juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 293 citations, including warnings.

