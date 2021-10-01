Wednesday, Sept. 1
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Obstruction, adult arrested
Thursday, Sept. 2
500 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrested
117th block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, Sept. 3
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Theft, mail
Saturday, Sept. 4
10100 block of Elm Creek Trail — Tamper with motor vehicle
9000 block of 123rd Ave. — Property damage, window
Business Park Blvd. and 120th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
Sunday, Sept. 5
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Fraud, credit card
1200 block of W. River Road — Property damage, vehicle
Monday, Sept. 6
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Assault, adult arrested
12800 block of Lake Vista Lane — Theft, motor vehicle recovered
Tuesday, Sept. 7
7800 block of 117th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part
Wednesday, Sept. 8
600 block of Independence Ave. — ID theft
11700 block of Georgia Ave. — Burglary
Friday, Sept. 10
10900 block of Orchard Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
Saturday, Sept. 11
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested
9600 block of Lakeside Trail — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate
Monday, Sept. 13
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, electronics
6900 block of 118th Ave. — Fraud, scam
Tuesday, Sept. 14
200 block of Curtis Road — Fraud, credit card
300 block of Sunrise Lane — Stolen property, juvenile arrested
Other
Champlin officers also responded to six verbal disputes, 18 suspicious calls, nine residential/business alarms, 53 medical/welfare calls, 11 loud music/noise complaints, 13 traffic complaints, 20 animal complaints, and five juvenile complaints. Officers issued 103 citations including warnings.
