Wednesday, Sept. 1

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Obstruction, adult arrested

Thursday, Sept. 2

500 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrested

117th block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, Sept. 3

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Theft, mail

Saturday, Sept. 4

10100 block of Elm Creek Trail — Tamper with motor vehicle

9000 block of 123rd Ave. — Property damage, window

Business Park Blvd. and 120th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

Sunday, Sept. 5

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Fraud, credit card

1200 block of W. River Road — Property damage, vehicle

Monday, Sept. 6

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Assault, adult arrested

12800 block of Lake Vista Lane — Theft, motor vehicle recovered

Tuesday, Sept. 7

7800 block of 117th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part

Wednesday, Sept. 8

600 block of Independence Ave. — ID theft

11700 block of Georgia Ave. — Burglary

Friday, Sept. 10

10900 block of Orchard Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

Saturday, Sept. 11

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested

9600 block of Lakeside Trail — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate

Monday, Sept. 13

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, electronics

6900 block of 118th Ave. — Fraud, scam

Tuesday, Sept. 14

200 block of Curtis Road — Fraud, credit card

300 block of Sunrise Lane — Stolen property, juvenile arrested

Other

Champlin officers also responded to six verbal disputes, 18 suspicious calls, nine residential/business alarms, 53 medical/welfare calls, 11 loud music/noise complaints, 13 traffic complaints, 20 animal complaints, and five juvenile complaints. Officers issued 103 citations including warnings.

