The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents from May 27 to June 9.
Wednesday, May 27
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail
600 block of Independence Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
6300 block of 113th Place — Theft, scam
Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Driving After Cancellation - Inimical to Public Safety, adult arrested
Saturday, May 30
Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Obstruction, adult arrested
6200 block of Douglas Court — Alcohol, adult cited
Sunday, May 31
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Hwy.169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Monday, June 1
400 block of Kimball Drive — Property damage
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, June 2
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Xylon Ave. & 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Thursday, June 4
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
11000 block of Oregon Ave. — Identity theft
Friday, June 5
11500 block of Idaho Ave. — Identity theft
11800 block of Texas Ave. — Theft, bicycle
Saturday, June 6
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
Yates Ave. & 111th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Sunday, June 7
11800 block of Porter Drive — Assault, adult arrested
Monday, June 8
Douglas Drive & Brittany Drive — Personal injury traffic accident
Tuesday, June 9
8900 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
900 block of Ludwig Ave. — Theft, mail
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Burglary
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: seven verbal disputes, 46 suspicious, 15 residential/business alarms, 74 medical/welfare calls, eight loud music/noise, 19 traffic complaints, 22 animal complaints and three juvenile complaints. Officers issued 107 citations including warnings.
