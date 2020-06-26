The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents from May 27 to June 9.

Wednesday, May 27

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail

600 block of Independence Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

6300 block of 113th Place — Theft, scam

Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Driving After Cancellation - Inimical to Public Safety, adult arrested

Saturday, May 30

Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Obstruction, adult arrested

6200 block of Douglas Court — Alcohol, adult cited

Sunday, May 31

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Hwy.169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Monday, June 1

400 block of Kimball Drive — Property damage

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, June 2

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Xylon Ave. & 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Thursday, June 4

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

11000 block of Oregon Ave. — Identity theft

Friday, June 5

11500 block of Idaho Ave. — Identity theft

11800 block of Texas Ave. — Theft, bicycle

Saturday, June 6

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

Yates Ave. & 111th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Sunday, June 7

11800 block of Porter Drive — Assault, adult arrested

Monday, June 8

Douglas Drive & Brittany Drive — Personal injury traffic accident

Tuesday, June 9

8900 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

900 block of Ludwig Ave. — Theft, mail

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Burglary

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: seven verbal disputes, 46 suspicious, 15 residential/business alarms, 74 medical/welfare calls, eight loud music/noise, 19 traffic complaints, 22 animal complaints and three juvenile complaints. Officers issued 107 citations including warnings.

