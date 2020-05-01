The following incidents were reported between April 1 and 14.

Wednesday, April 1

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle

Utah Ave. & 120th Ave. — Curfew, 2 juveniles cited

12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Fraud, scam

11600 block of Magnolia Court — Theft, miscellaneous

Friday, April 3

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Weapons, 2 adults arrested

11100 block of Douglas Drive — Property damage traffic accident

11300 block of Aqulia Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, April 4

500 block of Dayton Road — Theft, miscellaneous

8000 block of 114th Ave. — Drugs, 2 juveniles cited

Sunday, April 5

11300 block of Valley Forge Lane — Obstruction, adult arrested

Monday, April 6

11100 block of Edgewood Circle — Burglary

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

12100 block of Yukon Ave. — 2 thefts from motor vehicles

12100 block of Yukon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

8500 block of 121st Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

Tuesday, April 7

12100 block of Porter Drive — DWI, adult arrested

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. —  Theft, shoplifting

8400 block of Yukon Circle — Tamper with motor vehicle

Thursday, April 9

12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

11000 block of Jefferson Circle — Harassment, female receiving harassment

11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

Friday, April 10

8900 block of 109th Ave. — Fraud, scam

12200 block of Zealand Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Saturday, April 11

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrest

Monday, April 13

9300 block of 116th Way — Fraud, credit card

11100 block of Brittany Drive — Identity theft

Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident

400 block of Belle Aire Drive — Assault, adult and juvenile cited

Tuesday, April 14

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft no pay, gasoline

400 block of Dayton Road — Drugs, adult cited

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: three verbal disputes, 28 suspicious calls, two resident/business alarms, 53 medical/welfare calls, 13 loud music/noise, six traffic complaints, 11 animal complaints and five juvenile complaints. Officer issued 86 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments