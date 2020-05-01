The following incidents were reported between April 1 and 14.
Wednesday, April 1
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle
Utah Ave. & 120th Ave. — Curfew, 2 juveniles cited
12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Fraud, scam
11600 block of Magnolia Court — Theft, miscellaneous
Friday, April 3
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Weapons, 2 adults arrested
11100 block of Douglas Drive — Property damage traffic accident
11300 block of Aqulia Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, April 4
500 block of Dayton Road — Theft, miscellaneous
8000 block of 114th Ave. — Drugs, 2 juveniles cited
Sunday, April 5
11300 block of Valley Forge Lane — Obstruction, adult arrested
Monday, April 6
11100 block of Edgewood Circle — Burglary
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
12100 block of Yukon Ave. — 2 thefts from motor vehicles
12100 block of Yukon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
8500 block of 121st Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
Tuesday, April 7
12100 block of Porter Drive — DWI, adult arrested
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
8400 block of Yukon Circle — Tamper with motor vehicle
Thursday, April 9
12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
11000 block of Jefferson Circle — Harassment, female receiving harassment
11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
Friday, April 10
8900 block of 109th Ave. — Fraud, scam
12200 block of Zealand Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Saturday, April 11
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrest
Monday, April 13
9300 block of 116th Way — Fraud, credit card
11100 block of Brittany Drive — Identity theft
Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident
400 block of Belle Aire Drive — Assault, adult and juvenile cited
Tuesday, April 14
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft no pay, gasoline
400 block of Dayton Road — Drugs, adult cited
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: three verbal disputes, 28 suspicious calls, two resident/business alarms, 53 medical/welfare calls, 13 loud music/noise, six traffic complaints, 11 animal complaints and five juvenile complaints. Officer issued 86 citations including warnings.
