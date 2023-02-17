Managing Editor
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- Property damage to a garage door was reported on the 9200 block of Prairieview Trail
- Adult cited for a disorderly on the 12400 block of Champlin Drive
- Male receiving harassment on the 11000 block of 134th Circle
Thursday, Jan. 19
- Property damage to a garage door was reported on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft of currency reported on the 10900 block of Gettysburg Ave.
- Theft of mail reported on the 200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road
- Male receiving harassment on the 11400 block of Quebec Ave.
- Adult arrested for no insurance at French Lake Road and Elm Creek Xing
Saturday, Jan. 21
- Female receiving harassment on the 400 block of Dayton Road
- Property damage to a vehicle was reported on the 100 block of W. River Road
Sunday, Jan. 22
- Theft of tools from a motor vehicle reported on the 1000 block of Bradford Ave.
- Theft of tools from a motor vehicle reported on the 200 block of Dayton Road
- Adult arrested for drugs on the 12100 block of Hampshire Ave.
- Two adults arrested for terroristic threats on the 11900 block of Oregon Ave.
Monday, Jan. 23
- Theft of miscellaneous from a motor vehicle on the 1300 block of Xylon Ave.
- Shoplifting theft reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd. Adult cited.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Adult cited for assault on the 10900 block of Rhode Island Circle
- Female receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Louisiana Circle
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on the 11600 block of Virginia Ave.
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Recovered a stolen motor vehicle on the 6200 block of Douglas Court
- Shoplifting theft reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Winnetka Ave. and 107th Ave.
- Assault reported on the 5100 block of Oxbow Place
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Male receiving harassment on the 10900 block of Maryland Ave.
- Adult arrested for drugs at Maryland Ave. and 109th Ave.
Monday, Jan. 30
- Male receiving harassment on the 8400 block of 121st Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Theft, no pay of gasoline, reported on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
- Assault reported on the 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.
Other
- Eight property damage traffic accidents and two hit and run property damage traffic accidents
- Officers issued 136 citations including warnings
