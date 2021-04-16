The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between March 17 and 30.

Wednesday, March 17

Dayton Road & Colburn St. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

100 block of Miller Road — Weapons, no arrests

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Drugs, adult arrested

Thursday, March 18

Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrested

1200 block of Pribble St. — Property damage, mailbox

Theatre Drive & 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Friday, March 19

Elm Creek Blvd. & Lakeside Trail — Theft, mail

400 block of Belle Aire Drive — Assault, adult arrested

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Terroristic threats, adult arrested

Monday, March 22

1200 block of Sherwood St. — Assault, adult arrested

Noble Ave. & 109th Ave. — DWI , adult arrested

Tuesday, March 23

900 block of W. River Parkway — Harassment, female receiving harassment

11200 block of Aquila Drive — Disorderly

Wednesday, March 24

11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

11000 block of Perry Ave. — Identity theft

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, credit card

Thursday, March 25

11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — False name/info., adult cited

Friday, March 26

11600 block of Xylon Ave. — Theft, scam

114th Ave. & Georgia Ave. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, adult arrested

Saturday, March 27

Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — DWI, adult arrested

11100 block of Commerce Drive — DWI, adult arrested

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Theft shoplifting

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Sunday, March 28

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Monday, March 29

Oregon Ave. & 111th Ave. — Recovered stolen motor vehicle

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident

11100 bock of Louisiana Court E. — Fraud, scam

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Weapons, no arrest

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly

11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, vehicle

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, shoplifting

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, parts

Tuesday, March 30

100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Flee, no arrest

Miller Road & E. River Entry — Drugs, adult arrested

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: five verbal disputes, 10 suspicious calls, 23 residential/business alarms, 60 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, five traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints, and one juvenile complaint. Officers also issued 266 citations, including warnings.

