The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between March 17 and 30.
Wednesday, March 17
Dayton Road & Colburn St. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
100 block of Miller Road — Weapons, no arrests
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Drugs, adult arrested
Thursday, March 18
Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrested
1200 block of Pribble St. — Property damage, mailbox
Theatre Drive & 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Friday, March 19
Elm Creek Blvd. & Lakeside Trail — Theft, mail
400 block of Belle Aire Drive — Assault, adult arrested
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Terroristic threats, adult arrested
Monday, March 22
1200 block of Sherwood St. — Assault, adult arrested
Noble Ave. & 109th Ave. — DWI , adult arrested
Tuesday, March 23
900 block of W. River Parkway — Harassment, female receiving harassment
11200 block of Aquila Drive — Disorderly
Wednesday, March 24
11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
11000 block of Perry Ave. — Identity theft
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, credit card
Thursday, March 25
11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — False name/info., adult cited
Friday, March 26
11600 block of Xylon Ave. — Theft, scam
114th Ave. & Georgia Ave. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, adult arrested
Saturday, March 27
Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — DWI, adult arrested
11100 block of Commerce Drive — DWI, adult arrested
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Theft shoplifting
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Sunday, March 28
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Monday, March 29
Oregon Ave. & 111th Ave. — Recovered stolen motor vehicle
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident
11100 bock of Louisiana Court E. — Fraud, scam
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Weapons, no arrest
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly
11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, vehicle
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, shoplifting
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, parts
Tuesday, March 30
100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Flee, no arrest
Miller Road & E. River Entry — Drugs, adult arrested
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: five verbal disputes, 10 suspicious calls, 23 residential/business alarms, 60 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, five traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints, and one juvenile complaint. Officers also issued 266 citations, including warnings.
