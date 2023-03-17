Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 8600 block of 109th Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Theft of gasoline, no pay, with adult arrested on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Male receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Jersey Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Adult cited for giving a false name on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Theft of gasoline, no pay on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 13400 block of Yorktown Lane
- A fraud/scam reported on the 11900 block of Porter Drive
- Report of miscellaneous property damage on the 11500 block of Theatre Drive
- Adult arrested for weapons at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Male receiving harassment on the 100 block of Dean Ave.
Friday, Feb. 24
- Male receiving harassment on the 300 block of Belle Aire Drive
- Report of credit card fraud on the 10900 block of Mississippi Drive
- Male receiving harassment on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Sunday, Feb. 26
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 11600 block of Colorado Ave.
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.
Monday, Feb. 27
- Report of counterfeit currency on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft of tabs from a motor vehicle on the 12000 block of Maryland Court
- Theft of a motor vehicle, with adult arrested, on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
Other
- Seven property damage traffic accidents and one hit and run property damage accident reported
- Officers issued 146 citations including warnings
Managing Editor
