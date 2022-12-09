Wednesday, Nov. 9
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
- Theft of a license plate from a motor vehicle on the 13000 block of Valley Forge Lane
Thursday, Nov. 10
- Theft of a license plate from a motor vehicle on the 8300 block of Emery Parkway
- Adult arrested for giving false name/info at Douglas Drive and 110th Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- A disorderly event was reported on the 11000 block of Gettysberg Ave.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- A flee was reported on the 11000 block of Wisconsin Ave.
- A motor vehicle was tampered with on the 11000 block of Tanglewood Lane
Monday, Nov. 14
- Property damage to a door reported on the 11600 block of Theater Drive
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Theft of a wallet reported on the 11900 block of Emery Village Drive
Wednesday, Nov. 16
- Theft of electronics from a motor vehicle on the 1000 block of Independence Lane
- Adult cited for theft on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Two adults arrested for drugs on the 11400 block of Jefferson Court
- Theft of a bicycle reported on the 11300 block of Aquila Drive
Friday, Nov. 18
- A burglary was reported on the 11100 block of Zealand Ave.
- Report of a scam on the 200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road.
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation on the 11400 block of Jefferson Court
- Report of credit card fraud on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
Monday, Nov. 21
- A motor vehicle was tampered with on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- Theft of electronics from a motor vehicle on the 8600 block of 109th Ave.
- Check fraud reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Other
- Two personal injury traffic accidents, 15 property damage traffic accidents and four hit and run property damage accidents reported.
- Officers issued 175 citations including warnings
