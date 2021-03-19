The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between Feb. 17 and March 2.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, credit card

13000 block of Wellington Court — Fraud, credit card

Thursday, Feb. 18

7700 block of 119th Ave. — Fraud

Saturday, Feb. 20

11400 block of Jefferson Court — Disorderly

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, wallet

Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident

W. River Road & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — DWI. adult arrested

Sunday, Feb. 21

12400 block of Drugs, adult arrested

Monday, Feb. 22

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Douglas Drive & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, Feb. 23

11800 block of Business Park Blvd. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Disorderly

9300 block of Lakeside Trail — Fraud

9700 block of Hwy. 169 — Drugs, adult arrested

Wednesday, Feb. 24

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, purse

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

11400 block of Florida Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Thursday, Feb. 25

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

Douglas Drive & 114th Ave. — Weapons

Friday, Feb. 26

11500 block of Parkside Lane — Theft, miscellaneous

400 block of Kimball Drive — Burglary

Saturday, Feb. 27

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

Sunday, Feb. 28

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, miscellaneous

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Theft, bicycle

500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Property damage traffic accident

Monday, March 1

Valley Forge Lane & 131 Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Drugs, two adults arrested

Tuesday, March 2

400 block of Dayton Road — Theft from motor vehicle, parts

11800 block of Commerce Drive — Property damage, light pole

Other

Champlin officer also responded to: two verbal disputes, 17 suspicious calls, nine residential/business alarms, 62 medical/welfare calls, four loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, and 13 animal complaints. Officer issued 255 citations including warnings.

