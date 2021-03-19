The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between Feb. 17 and March 2.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, credit card
13000 block of Wellington Court — Fraud, credit card
Thursday, Feb. 18
7700 block of 119th Ave. — Fraud
Saturday, Feb. 20
11400 block of Jefferson Court — Disorderly
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, wallet
Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident
W. River Road & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — DWI. adult arrested
Sunday, Feb. 21
12400 block of Drugs, adult arrested
Monday, Feb. 22
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Douglas Drive & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, Feb. 23
11800 block of Business Park Blvd. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Disorderly
9300 block of Lakeside Trail — Fraud
9700 block of Hwy. 169 — Drugs, adult arrested
Wednesday, Feb. 24
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, purse
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
11400 block of Florida Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Thursday, Feb. 25
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
Douglas Drive & 114th Ave. — Weapons
Friday, Feb. 26
11500 block of Parkside Lane — Theft, miscellaneous
400 block of Kimball Drive — Burglary
Saturday, Feb. 27
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
Sunday, Feb. 28
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, miscellaneous
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Theft, bicycle
500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Property damage traffic accident
Monday, March 1
Valley Forge Lane & 131 Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Drugs, two adults arrested
Tuesday, March 2
400 block of Dayton Road — Theft from motor vehicle, parts
11800 block of Commerce Drive — Property damage, light pole
Other
Champlin officer also responded to: two verbal disputes, 17 suspicious calls, nine residential/business alarms, 62 medical/welfare calls, four loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, and 13 animal complaints. Officer issued 255 citations including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.