The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between July 8 and 21, 2020.

Wednesday, July 8

11000 block of Brittany Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous

100 block of Miller Road — Disorderly, adult cited

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, 2 adults arrested

6900 block of 110th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

Thursday, July 9

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Theft, adult cited

8200 block of 109th Place — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, scam

8200 block of 109th Place — Tamper with motor vehicle

10900 block of Xylon Court — Theft of motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Friday, July 10

Hwy. 169 & West River Road — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, July 11

11000 block Xylon Lane — Theft, bicycle

French Lake Road & Valley Forge Lane — Hit and run property damage accident

1300 block of W. River Road — Assault, 3 adults cited

Hwy. 169 & Dowlin Street — Drugs, adult cited

Sunday, July 12

13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Disorderly, adult cited

French Lake Road & Valley Forge Lane — DWI, adult arrested

Monday, July 13

Champlin Drive & Elmwood Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Tuesday, July 14

West River Road & Hwy. 169 — DWI, adult arrested

12100 block of Zealand Ave. — Identity theft

Wednesday, July 15

11900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

7200 block of 117th Ave. — Flee, 2 juveniles cited

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, adult cited

100 block of Curtis Road — Disorderly, adult cited

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrested

Thursday, July 16

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, July 17

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Hit and run property damage accident

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Fraud, credit card

109th Ave. & West River Road — Assault, adult arrested

12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Motor vehicle theft

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft no pay, gasoline

Saturday, July 18

200 block of West River Road — Property damage, vehicle

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Driving after cancellation, IPS

Sunday, July 19

11100 block of Virginia Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

11300 block of Rosemill Lane — Property damage, window

Monday, July 20

Pennsylvania Ave. & West River Road — Property damage, vehicle

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, credit card

11400 block of Marketplace Drive  — Trespass, adult cited

Tuesday, July 21

900 block of W. Hayden Lake Road — Flee, adult arrested

10900 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

8100 block of 115th Lane — Tamper with motor vehicle

11600 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Burglary

11400 block of Utah Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, wallet

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Drugs, adult arrested

300 block of Colburn St. — Theft from motor vehicle, tools

10900 block of Jefferson Circle — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Theft, bicycle

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: five verbal disputes, 18 suspicious calls, 16 residential/business alarms, 61 medical/welfare calls, seven loud music/noise complaints, 15 traffic complaints, 17 animal complaints and three juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 242 citations, including warnings.

