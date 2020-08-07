The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between July 8 and 21, 2020.
Wednesday, July 8
11000 block of Brittany Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous
100 block of Miller Road — Disorderly, adult cited
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, 2 adults arrested
6900 block of 110th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
Thursday, July 9
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Theft, adult cited
8200 block of 109th Place — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, scam
8200 block of 109th Place — Tamper with motor vehicle
10900 block of Xylon Court — Theft of motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Friday, July 10
Hwy. 169 & West River Road — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, July 11
11000 block Xylon Lane — Theft, bicycle
French Lake Road & Valley Forge Lane — Hit and run property damage accident
1300 block of W. River Road — Assault, 3 adults cited
Hwy. 169 & Dowlin Street — Drugs, adult cited
Sunday, July 12
13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Disorderly, adult cited
French Lake Road & Valley Forge Lane — DWI, adult arrested
Monday, July 13
Champlin Drive & Elmwood Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Tuesday, July 14
West River Road & Hwy. 169 — DWI, adult arrested
12100 block of Zealand Ave. — Identity theft
Wednesday, July 15
11900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
7200 block of 117th Ave. — Flee, 2 juveniles cited
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, adult cited
100 block of Curtis Road — Disorderly, adult cited
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrested
Thursday, July 16
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, July 17
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Hit and run property damage accident
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Fraud, credit card
109th Ave. & West River Road — Assault, adult arrested
12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Motor vehicle theft
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft no pay, gasoline
Saturday, July 18
200 block of West River Road — Property damage, vehicle
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Driving after cancellation, IPS
Sunday, July 19
11100 block of Virginia Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
11300 block of Rosemill Lane — Property damage, window
Monday, July 20
Pennsylvania Ave. & West River Road — Property damage, vehicle
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, credit card
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Trespass, adult cited
Tuesday, July 21
900 block of W. Hayden Lake Road — Flee, adult arrested
10900 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
8100 block of 115th Lane — Tamper with motor vehicle
11600 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Burglary
11400 block of Utah Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, wallet
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Drugs, adult arrested
300 block of Colburn St. — Theft from motor vehicle, tools
10900 block of Jefferson Circle — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Theft, bicycle
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: five verbal disputes, 18 suspicious calls, 16 residential/business alarms, 61 medical/welfare calls, seven loud music/noise complaints, 15 traffic complaints, 17 animal complaints and three juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 242 citations, including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.