The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents reported between Jan. 20 and Feb. 2.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
Richardson Ave. & Colburn St. — DWI, adult arrested
600 block of W. River Road — Fraud, credit card
Thursday, Jan. 21
11200 block of Aquila Drive — Burglary
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, credit card
Friday, Jan. 22
11400 block of Preserve Lane — Theft, mail
Saturday, Jan. 23
12400 block of Business Park Blvd. — DWI, adult arrested
Sunday, Jan. 24
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Monday, Jan. 25
7300 block of 116th Place — Theft, scam
Aquila Drive & 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Douglas Drive & 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
10900 block of Douglas Drive — DWI, adult arrested
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, scam
12100 block of Business Park Blvd. — Drugs, adult arrested
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Douglas Drive & 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
12100 block of Yukon Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
120th Ave. & Business Park Blvd. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
Thursday, Jan. 28
12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Counterfeit currency
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage traffic accident
116th Ave. & Utah Ave. — False name/info, adult cited
Friday, Jan. 29
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
7400 block of 122nd Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Saturday, Jan. 30
20 block of Sunset Drive — Hit and run property damage accident
Sunday, Jan. 31
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
11000 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
1200 block of Cobblestone Road — Fraud, credit card
12100 block of Zealand Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
Monday, Feb. 1
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, currency
Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, Feb. 2
12000 block of Maryland Court — Fraud, credit card
7200 block of 109th Circle — Fraud, credit card
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting
8300 block of Emery Parkway — Assault, adult arrested
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: six verbal disputes, nine suspicious calls, seven residential/business alarms, 60 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise calls, six traffic complaints, and four animal complaints. Officers issues 308 citations including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.