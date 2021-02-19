The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents reported between Jan. 20 and Feb. 2.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

Richardson Ave. & Colburn St. — DWI, adult arrested

600 block of W. River Road — Fraud, credit card

Thursday, Jan. 21

11200 block of Aquila Drive — Burglary

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, credit card

Friday, Jan. 22

11400 block of Preserve Lane — Theft, mail

Saturday, Jan. 23

12400 block of Business Park Blvd. — DWI, adult arrested

Sunday, Jan. 24

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Monday, Jan. 25

7300 block of 116th Place — Theft, scam

Aquila Drive & 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Douglas Drive & 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

10900 block of Douglas Drive — DWI, adult arrested

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, scam

12100 block of Business Park Blvd. — Drugs, adult arrested

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Douglas Drive & 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

12100 block of Yukon Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

120th Ave. & Business Park Blvd. — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

Thursday, Jan. 28

12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Counterfeit currency

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage traffic accident

116th Ave. & Utah Ave. — False name/info, adult cited

Friday, Jan. 29

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

7400 block of 122nd Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Saturday, Jan. 30

20 block of Sunset Drive — Hit and run property damage accident

Sunday, Jan. 31

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

11000 block of Hillsboro Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

1200 block of Cobblestone Road — Fraud, credit card

12100 block of Zealand Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

Monday, Feb. 1

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, currency

Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, Feb. 2

12000 block of Maryland Court — Fraud, credit card

7200 block of 109th Circle — Fraud, credit card

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting

8300 block of Emery Parkway — Assault, adult arrested

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: six verbal disputes, nine suspicious calls, seven residential/business alarms, 60 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise calls, six traffic complaints, and four animal complaints. Officers issues 308 citations including warnings.

