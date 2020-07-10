The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between June 10 and 23, 2020:

Wednesday, June 10

800 block of W. River Road — Fraud, identity theft

10900 block of Idaho Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Thursday, June 11

1100 block of Cobblestone Road — Fraud, identity theft

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting

800 block of W. River Road — Fraud, scam

Friday, June 12

8300 block of 115th Lane — Assault, juvenile arrested

Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

11200 block of Sumter Ave. — Fraud, identity theft

10100 block of Fernwood Lane — Burglary

Saturday, June 13

101 block of Fernbrook Lane — Tampering with motor vehicle

11300 block of Maplewood Lane — 2 reports tampering with motor vehicles

10100 block of Fernwood Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

200 block of Curtis Road — Terroristic threats, adult arrested

Sunday, June 14

100 block of Curtis Road — Property damage

700 block of W. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

11900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Robbery

Monday, June 15

Douglas Drive and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, June 16

Jefferson Hwy. and Elm Creek Parkway — Driving after cancellation

131st Ave. and Union Terrace — Property damage, vehicle

13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Property damage, vehicle

11600 block of Oakview Court — Fraud, identity theft

10900 block of Douglas Lane — Terroristic threats

13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Property damage, vehicle

Wednesday, June 17

11100 block of Brittany Drive — Motor vehicle theft, recovered

131st Ave. and Valley Forge Lane — Two property damages, vehicles

6700 block of 110th Ave. — Fraud, identity theft

131st Ave. and Valley Forge Lane — Two property damages, vehicles

Thursday, June 18

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Flee, adult arrested

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft no pay, gasoline

13000 block of Union Terrace Lane — Property damage, vehicle

Aquila Drive & 114th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

Friday, June 19

Jefferson Hwy. and White Oaks Trail — DWI, adult arrested

11900 block of Virginia Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

11100 block of Xenia Ave. — Fraud, scam

10900 block of Idaho Ave. — Stolen property

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

Saturday, June 20

Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

800 block of W. River Road — Drugs, adult arrested

Sunday, June 21

12400 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

13200 block of Revere Lane — Assault, adult arrested

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, vehicle

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting

Monday, June 22

600 block of Independence Ave. — Theft, wallet

Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

11200 block of Nevada Ave. — Assault

Tuesday, June 23

Hwy. 169 and W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested

Other

Champlin officer responded to: six verbal disputes, 20 suspicious calls, 12 residential/business alarms, 64 medical/welfare calls, 21 loud music/noise, eight traffic complaints, 18 animal complaints and six juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 100 citations including warnings.

