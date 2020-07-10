The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between June 10 and 23, 2020:
Wednesday, June 10
800 block of W. River Road — Fraud, identity theft
10900 block of Idaho Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Thursday, June 11
1100 block of Cobblestone Road — Fraud, identity theft
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting
800 block of W. River Road — Fraud, scam
Friday, June 12
8300 block of 115th Lane — Assault, juvenile arrested
Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
11200 block of Sumter Ave. — Fraud, identity theft
10100 block of Fernwood Lane — Burglary
Saturday, June 13
101 block of Fernbrook Lane — Tampering with motor vehicle
11300 block of Maplewood Lane — 2 reports tampering with motor vehicles
10100 block of Fernwood Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
200 block of Curtis Road — Terroristic threats, adult arrested
Sunday, June 14
100 block of Curtis Road — Property damage
700 block of W. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
11900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Robbery
Monday, June 15
Douglas Drive and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, June 16
Jefferson Hwy. and Elm Creek Parkway — Driving after cancellation
131st Ave. and Union Terrace — Property damage, vehicle
13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Property damage, vehicle
11600 block of Oakview Court — Fraud, identity theft
10900 block of Douglas Lane — Terroristic threats
13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Property damage, vehicle
Wednesday, June 17
11100 block of Brittany Drive — Motor vehicle theft, recovered
131st Ave. and Valley Forge Lane — Two property damages, vehicles
6700 block of 110th Ave. — Fraud, identity theft
131st Ave. and Valley Forge Lane — Two property damages, vehicles
Thursday, June 18
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Flee, adult arrested
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft no pay, gasoline
13000 block of Union Terrace Lane — Property damage, vehicle
Aquila Drive & 114th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
Friday, June 19
Jefferson Hwy. and White Oaks Trail — DWI, adult arrested
11900 block of Virginia Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
11100 block of Xenia Ave. — Fraud, scam
10900 block of Idaho Ave. — Stolen property
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
Saturday, June 20
Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
800 block of W. River Road — Drugs, adult arrested
Sunday, June 21
12400 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
13200 block of Revere Lane — Assault, adult arrested
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, vehicle
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting
Monday, June 22
600 block of Independence Ave. — Theft, wallet
Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
11200 block of Nevada Ave. — Assault
Tuesday, June 23
Hwy. 169 and W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested
Other
Champlin officer responded to: six verbal disputes, 20 suspicious calls, 12 residential/business alarms, 64 medical/welfare calls, 21 loud music/noise, eight traffic complaints, 18 animal complaints and six juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 100 citations including warnings.
