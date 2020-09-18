The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 19 to Sept. 1, 2020.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Burglary
11200 block of Aquila Drrive — Drugs, adult arrest
11500 block of Yukon Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous
Dayton Road and French Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrest
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, 2 adults arrested
Thursday, Aug. 20
Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident
11500 block of Highway 169 — Property damage, traffic accident
100 block of Miller Road — Property damage, traffic accident
Friday, Aug. 21
300 block of Dayton Road — Tamper with motor vehicle
Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Hit and run, property damage accident
Saturday, Aug. 22
6000 block of 117th Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
10900 block of Idaho Circle — Assault, adult arrest
Sunday, Aug. 23
W. Hayden Lake Road & Champlin Drive — Alcohol, adult cited
12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Burglary, nothing taken
11200 block of Commerce Drive — Burglary
Monday, Aug. 24
Highway 169 & Elk Creek Parkway — Property damage, traffic accident
11400 block of Elmwood Ave. — Theft, scam
11200 block of Commerce Drive — Burglary
Tuesday, Aug. 25
11600 block of Nevada Lane — Identity theft
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly
Wednesday, Aug. 26
11300 block of Hillcrest Drive — Fraud, scam
Thursday, Aug. 27
Wisconsin Ave. & 121st Ave. — False name/info, adult arrest
11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous
Friday, Aug. 28
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, currency
Highway 169 and W. River Road — Property damage, traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, traffic accident
Saturday, Aug. 29
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Obstruction, juvenile arrest
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, adult cited
11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Arson, adult arrest
Sunday, Aug. 30
10900 block of Colorado Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
Highway 169 & 120th Ave. — Flee
Highway 169 & 120th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
Monday, Aug. 31
11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Assault
6100 block of 109th Ave. — Burglary, tools
11100 block of Xenia Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, tools
Tuesday, Sept. 1
11400 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous
6200 block of 112th Ave. — ID theft
9800 block of 129th Ave. — Assault
10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
8500 block of S. Pond Trail — Theft, currency
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrest
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: 11 verbal disputes, 10 suspicious, 17 residential/commercial alarms, 53 medical/welfare, 12 loud music/noise, 13 traffic complaints, 18 animal complaints, two juvenile complaints.
Officers also issued 283 citations, including warnings.
