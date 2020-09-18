The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 19 to Sept. 1, 2020.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. ­— Burglary

11200 block of Aquila Drrive — Drugs, adult arrest

11500 block of Yukon Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous

Dayton Road and French Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrest

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, 2 adults arrested

Thursday, Aug. 20

Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident

11500 block of Highway 169 — Property damage, traffic accident

100 block of Miller Road — Property damage, traffic accident

Friday, Aug. 21

300 block of Dayton Road — Tamper with motor vehicle

Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Hit and run, property damage accident

Saturday, Aug. 22

6000 block of 117th Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

10900 block of Idaho Circle — Assault, adult arrest

Sunday, Aug. 23

W. Hayden Lake Road & Champlin Drive — Alcohol, adult cited

12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Burglary, nothing taken

11200 block of Commerce Drive — Burglary

Monday, Aug. 24

Highway 169 & Elk Creek Parkway — Property damage, traffic accident

11400 block of Elmwood Ave. — Theft, scam

11200 block of Commerce Drive — Burglary

Tuesday, Aug. 25

11600 block of Nevada Lane — Identity theft

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly

Wednesday, Aug. 26

11300 block of Hillcrest Drive — Fraud, scam

Thursday, Aug. 27

Wisconsin Ave. & 121st Ave. — False name/info, adult arrest

11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous

Friday, Aug. 28

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, currency

Highway 169 and W. River Road — Property damage, traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, traffic accident

Saturday, Aug. 29

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Obstruction, juvenile arrest

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, adult cited

11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Arson, adult arrest

Sunday, Aug. 30

10900 block of Colorado Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

Highway 169 & 120th Ave. — Flee

Highway 169 & 120th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

Monday, Aug. 31

11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Assault

6100 block of 109th Ave. — Burglary, tools

11100 block of Xenia Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, tools

Tuesday, Sept. 1

11400 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous

6200 block of 112th Ave. — ID theft

9800 block of 129th Ave. — Assault

10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

8500 block of S. Pond Trail — Theft, currency

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrest

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: 11 verbal disputes, 10 suspicious, 17 residential/commercial alarms, 53 medical/welfare, 12 loud music/noise, 13 traffic complaints, 18 animal complaints, two juvenile complaints.

Officers also issued 283 citations, including warnings.

