Wednesday, Sept. 29
12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, counterfeit currency
13000 block of Saratoga Lane — Fraud, scam
Thursday, Sept. 30
Dayton Road and S. Diamond Lake Road — Hit and run property damage accident
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, scam
Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, Oct. 1
1200 block of Independence Ave. — Assault
Saturday, Oct. 2
Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrested
12100 block of Yukon Ave. — Assault
Sunday, Oct. 3
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Attempted burglary
Theatre Drive and 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
Monday, Oct. 4
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Burglary
Hwy. 169 and Dean Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
5100 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Winnetka Ave. and 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
10900 block of W. River Road — Theft, no pay gasoline
10000 block of Goose Lake Parkway — Theft from motor vehicle, purse
Tuesday, Oct. 5
400 block of Dayton Road — Theft, currency
7000 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, scam
12900 block of Saratoga Lane — Harassment
10900 block of W. River Road — Theft, no pay gasoline
11200 block of Louisiana Court — Fraud, scam
Wednesday, Oct. 6
11700 block of Kentucky Ave. — Assault
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft
Hwy. 169 and Dayton Road — Personal injury traffic accident
7700 block of 118th Ave. — Theft
Thursday, Oct. 7
11100 block of Brittany Drive — Fraud, scam
Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Parkway — Assault
Business Park Blvd. and 115th Lane — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, Oct. 8
11300 block of Yates Ave. — Flee
11900 block of Edgewood Lane — Motor vehicle theft
11100 block of Commerce Drive — Burglary
11300 block of Yates Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle
12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
9400 block of Hillside Drive — Assault
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, Oct. 9
Business Park Blvd. and E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrested
Sunday, Oct. 10
Kentucky Ave. and 117th Ave. — Drugs
11900 block of Edgewood Lane — Motor vehicle theft
12100 block of Hampshire Circle — Theft from motor vehicle
6700 block of 119th Place — Theft from motor vehicle, wallet
12100 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Assault
W. River Road and Hennepin landing — Hit and run property damage accident
8000 block of 114th Ave. — Disorderly
Monday, Oct. 11
7200 block of River Shore Lane — Harassment
W. River Road and Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Hwy. 169 and Dean Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11400 block of Zane Ave. — Fraud, scam
Other
Champlin officers also responded to five verbal disputes, 21 suspicious calls, 15 residential/business alarms, 77 medical/welfare calls, eight loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints, and three juvenile complaints. Officers also issues 245 citations including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.