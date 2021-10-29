Wednesday, Sept. 29

12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, counterfeit currency

13000 block of Saratoga Lane — Fraud, scam

Thursday, Sept. 30

Dayton Road and S. Diamond Lake Road — Hit and run property damage accident

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Assault

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Fraud, scam

Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, Oct. 1

1200 block of Independence Ave. — Assault

Saturday, Oct. 2

Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrested

12100 block of Yukon Ave. — Assault

Sunday, Oct. 3

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Attempted burglary

Theatre Drive and 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

Monday, Oct. 4

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Burglary

Hwy. 169 and Dean Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

5100 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Winnetka Ave. and 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

10900 block of W. River Road — Theft, no pay gasoline

10000 block of Goose Lake Parkway — Theft from motor vehicle, purse

Tuesday, Oct. 5

400 block of Dayton Road — Theft, currency

7000 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, scam

12900 block of Saratoga Lane — Harassment

10900 block of W. River Road — Theft, no pay gasoline

11200 block of Louisiana Court — Fraud, scam

Wednesday, Oct. 6

11700 block of Kentucky Ave. — Assault

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft

Hwy. 169 and Dayton Road — Personal injury traffic accident

7700 block of 118th Ave. — Theft

Thursday, Oct. 7

11100 block of Brittany Drive — Fraud, scam

Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Parkway — Assault

Business Park Blvd. and 115th Lane — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, Oct. 8

11300 block of Yates Ave. — Flee

11900 block of Edgewood Lane — Motor vehicle theft

11100 block of Commerce Drive — Burglary

11300 block of Yates Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle

12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

9400 block of Hillside Drive — Assault

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, Oct. 9

Business Park Blvd. and E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, adult arrested

Sunday, Oct. 10

Kentucky Ave. and 117th Ave. — Drugs

11900 block of Edgewood Lane — Motor vehicle theft

12100 block of Hampshire Circle — Theft from motor vehicle

6700 block of 119th Place — Theft from motor vehicle, wallet

12100 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Assault

W. River Road and Hennepin landing — Hit and run property damage accident

8000 block of 114th Ave. — Disorderly

Monday, Oct. 11

7200 block of River Shore Lane — Harassment

W. River Road and Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Hwy. 169 and Dean Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11400 block of Zane Ave. — Fraud, scam

Other

Champlin officers also responded to five verbal disputes, 21 suspicious calls, 15 residential/business alarms, 77 medical/welfare calls, eight loud music/noise complaints, 10 traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints, and three juvenile complaints. Officers also issues 245 citations including warnings.

