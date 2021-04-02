The following events were reported by the Champlin Police Department:

Wednesday, March 3

11000 block of Louisiana Court — Property damage traffic accident

Thursday, March 4

100 block of Dean Ave. W. — Hit and run property damage traffic accident

11000 block of Basswood Lane — Fraud, scam

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Harassment, male receiving harassment

11200 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft, mail

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail

10900 block of Douglas Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

100 block of Miller Road — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Theft from motor vehicle, purse

Friday, March 5

11100 block of Jersey Ave. — Fraud, credit card

100 block of Kimball Drive — Fraud, scam

Saturday, March 6

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, March 7

200 block of E. River Road — Trespass, two juveniles cited

10000 block of Goose Lake Parkway — Theft from motor vehicle, purse

Jefferson Hwy. & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

900 block of Downs Road — Drugs, adult arrested

Monday, March 8

30 block of Sunset Drive — Property damage, tire

800 block of W. River Road — Assault, adult arrested

Tuesday, March 9

12900 block of Revere Lane — Assault, adult arrested

Wednesday, March 10

10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Counterfeit currency

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft, shoplifting

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult cited

E. Hayden Lake Road & Gettysburg Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

7300 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Jefferson Hwy. & 101st Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

100 block of Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrested

Thursday, March 11

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Compliance check, adult arrested

100 block of Miller Road — Compliance check, adult arrested

Cartway Road & Russel Ave. — Obstruction, adult cited

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, credit card

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Friday, March 12

10900 block of Douglas Lane — Assault, no arrests

Saturday, March 13

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Property damage, adult cited

100 block of Miller Road — DWI, adult arrested

Sunday, March 14

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, adult cited

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Weapons, adult arrested

Monday, March 15

10900 block of Quail Ave. — Attempted burglary

11600 block of Pond View Court — Property damage, window

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident

6500 block of 109th Place — Fraud

Tuesday, March 16

9500 block of Hillside Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: three verbal disputes, 19 suspicious calls, 17 residential/business alarms, 61 medical/welfare calls, three loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, and 14 animal complaints. Officers issued 314 citations including warnings.

