The following events were reported by the Champlin Police Department:
Wednesday, March 3
11000 block of Louisiana Court — Property damage traffic accident
Thursday, March 4
100 block of Dean Ave. W. — Hit and run property damage traffic accident
11000 block of Basswood Lane — Fraud, scam
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Harassment, male receiving harassment
11200 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft, mail
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail
10900 block of Douglas Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
100 block of Miller Road — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Theft from motor vehicle, purse
Friday, March 5
11100 block of Jersey Ave. — Fraud, credit card
100 block of Kimball Drive — Fraud, scam
Saturday, March 6
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, March 7
200 block of E. River Road — Trespass, two juveniles cited
10000 block of Goose Lake Parkway — Theft from motor vehicle, purse
Jefferson Hwy. & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
900 block of Downs Road — Drugs, adult arrested
Monday, March 8
30 block of Sunset Drive — Property damage, tire
800 block of W. River Road — Assault, adult arrested
Tuesday, March 9
12900 block of Revere Lane — Assault, adult arrested
Wednesday, March 10
10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Counterfeit currency
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft, shoplifting
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult cited
E. Hayden Lake Road & Gettysburg Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
7300 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Jefferson Hwy. & 101st Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
100 block of Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrested
Thursday, March 11
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Compliance check, adult arrested
100 block of Miller Road — Compliance check, adult arrested
Cartway Road & Russel Ave. — Obstruction, adult cited
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Fraud, credit card
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Friday, March 12
10900 block of Douglas Lane — Assault, no arrests
Saturday, March 13
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Property damage, adult cited
100 block of Miller Road — DWI, adult arrested
Sunday, March 14
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, adult cited
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Weapons, adult arrested
Monday, March 15
10900 block of Quail Ave. — Attempted burglary
11600 block of Pond View Court — Property damage, window
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident
6500 block of 109th Place — Fraud
Tuesday, March 16
9500 block of Hillside Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: three verbal disputes, 19 suspicious calls, 17 residential/business alarms, 61 medical/welfare calls, three loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, and 14 animal complaints. Officers issued 314 citations including warnings.
