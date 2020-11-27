Wednesday, Oct. 28

118000 block of Zachary Lane – Curfew, four juveniles cited

9600 block of Parkside Trail – Terroristic threats

400 block of Belle Aire Drive – Theft from motor vehicle

400 block of Dayton Road – Theft, bicycle

11300 block of Aquila Drive – Disorderly, adult cited

Thursday, Oct. 29

6100 block of 113th Ave. – Assault, adult cited

11800 block of Jersey Circle – Assault, adult arrest

Friday, Oct. 30

Ensign Ave. & Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

400 block of Dayton Road – Theft from motor vehicle

Saturday, Oct. 31

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – DWI, adult arrest

11200 block of Aquilla Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

Sunday, Nov. 1

Winnetka Ave. & 116th Ave. – DWI, adult arrest

Douglas Dr. & 109th Ave. – Fleeing, adult arrest

6200 block of 109th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident

12200 block of Zealand Circle – Fraud, credit card

Hwy 169 & Dayton Road – Hit and run property damage accident

Monday, Nov. 2

11600 block of Oakview Court – Theft from motor vehicle, tools

Champlin Dr. & E. Hayden Lake Road. – Property damage, traffic accident

Hwy 169 & 114th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Fraud, forgery

11000 block of Wisconsin Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, tools

Tuesday, Nov. 3

12100 block of Ensign Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, tools

10900 block of Fox Hollow Circle – Assault, adult arrest

Wednesday, Nov. 4

12000 block of Mississippi Drive – Theft, currency

Elmwood Ave. & Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

7100 block of 115 ½ Ave. – Harassment, female receiving harassment

Thursday, Nov. 5

Hwy 169 & W. River Road – DWI, adult arrest

400 block of Dayton Road – Weapons, adult arrest

100 block of Miller Road – Theft, cell phone

Friday, Nov. 6

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. – Fleeing, adult arrest

400 block of Dayton Road – Theft from motor vehicle, jewelry

12000 block of Florida Ave. – Theft, miscellaneous

Hwy 169 & Miller Road – Property damage, traffic accident

Saturday, Nov. 7

12000 block of Champlin Drive – Drugs, adult arrest

1200 block of Champlin Drive – Disorderly, adult cited

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway – Property damage, traffic accident

Sunday, Nov. 8

Oregon Ave. & 117th Ave. – Flee, no arrest

Business Park Blvd. & 117th Ave. – Property damage, light pole

6500 block of 110th Ln. – Harassment, female receiving harassment

Monday, Nov. 9

E. River Parkway & Miller Road – Property damage, traffic accident

12200 block of Hayden Lake Road – Fraud, credit card

10900 block of Orchard Ave. – Disorderly conduct, adult cited

Tuesday, Nov. 10

11700 block of Champlin Drive – Theft from motor vehicle, license plate

11900 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

Other

Champlin officers also responded to:

Two verbal disputes, six loud music/noise, 14 suspicious, 18 traffic complaints, five residential/business alarms, 17 animal complaints, 58 medical/welfare, three juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issues 175 citations including warnings.

