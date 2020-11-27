Wednesday, Oct. 28
118000 block of Zachary Lane – Curfew, four juveniles cited
9600 block of Parkside Trail – Terroristic threats
400 block of Belle Aire Drive – Theft from motor vehicle
400 block of Dayton Road – Theft, bicycle
11300 block of Aquila Drive – Disorderly, adult cited
Thursday, Oct. 29
6100 block of 113th Ave. – Assault, adult cited
11800 block of Jersey Circle – Assault, adult arrest
Friday, Oct. 30
Ensign Ave. & Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
400 block of Dayton Road – Theft from motor vehicle
Saturday, Oct. 31
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – DWI, adult arrest
11200 block of Aquilla Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
Sunday, Nov. 1
Winnetka Ave. & 116th Ave. – DWI, adult arrest
Douglas Dr. & 109th Ave. – Fleeing, adult arrest
6200 block of 109th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident
12200 block of Zealand Circle – Fraud, credit card
Hwy 169 & Dayton Road – Hit and run property damage accident
Monday, Nov. 2
11600 block of Oakview Court – Theft from motor vehicle, tools
Champlin Dr. & E. Hayden Lake Road. – Property damage, traffic accident
Hwy 169 & 114th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Fraud, forgery
11000 block of Wisconsin Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, tools
Tuesday, Nov. 3
12100 block of Ensign Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, tools
10900 block of Fox Hollow Circle – Assault, adult arrest
Wednesday, Nov. 4
12000 block of Mississippi Drive – Theft, currency
Elmwood Ave. & Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
7100 block of 115 ½ Ave. – Harassment, female receiving harassment
Thursday, Nov. 5
Hwy 169 & W. River Road – DWI, adult arrest
400 block of Dayton Road – Weapons, adult arrest
100 block of Miller Road – Theft, cell phone
Friday, Nov. 6
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. – Fleeing, adult arrest
400 block of Dayton Road – Theft from motor vehicle, jewelry
12000 block of Florida Ave. – Theft, miscellaneous
Hwy 169 & Miller Road – Property damage, traffic accident
Saturday, Nov. 7
12000 block of Champlin Drive – Drugs, adult arrest
1200 block of Champlin Drive – Disorderly, adult cited
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway – Property damage, traffic accident
Sunday, Nov. 8
Oregon Ave. & 117th Ave. – Flee, no arrest
Business Park Blvd. & 117th Ave. – Property damage, light pole
6500 block of 110th Ln. – Harassment, female receiving harassment
Monday, Nov. 9
E. River Parkway & Miller Road – Property damage, traffic accident
12200 block of Hayden Lake Road – Fraud, credit card
10900 block of Orchard Ave. – Disorderly conduct, adult cited
Tuesday, Nov. 10
11700 block of Champlin Drive – Theft from motor vehicle, license plate
11900 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
Other
Champlin officers also responded to:
Two verbal disputes, six loud music/noise, 14 suspicious, 18 traffic complaints, five residential/business alarms, 17 animal complaints, 58 medical/welfare, three juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issues 175 citations including warnings.
