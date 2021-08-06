The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between July 7 and 20.

Wednesday, July 7

11300 block of Georgia Ave. — Burglary

8100 block of 116th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous

9400 block of Overlook Court — Disorderly, adult cited

700 block of Keniston Street — Fraud, scam

Thursday, July 8

11400 block of Zane Circle — Theft, tools

11800 block of Douglas Drive — Assault, adult cited

11400 block of Jefferson Court — Property damage traffic accident

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting

11000 block of Bluestem Place — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Friday, July 9

6500 block of 117th Ave. — Fraud, scam

9500 block of Windflower Place — Fraud, scam

7800 block of 119th Lane — Harassment, female receiving harassment

8300 block of Emery Parkway — Theft, currency

Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, July 10

7500 block of 119th Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Hit and run property

Sunday, July 11

Hwy. 169 & Dowlin Street — DWI, adult arrested

Monday, July 12

Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11000 block of Independence Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, July 13

10900 block of West River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

30 block of Sunset Drive — Property damage, vehicle

Wednesday, July 14

8500 block of 122nd Ave. — Fraud, credit card

Thursday, July 15

6500 block of 110th Lane — Property damage, mailboxes

Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, July 16

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Disorderly

11500 block of Xylon Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Property damage traffic accident

11300 block of Georgia Ave. — Theft, currency

Saturday, July 17

12000 block of Hampshire Ave. — Property damage, fence

Elm Creek Xing & W. Hayden Lake — Theft from motor vehicle, credit cards

114th Ave. & Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, July 18

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Burglary

11900 block of Quebec Circle — Assault, adult arrested

Monday, July 19

12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Check forgery

Tuesday, July 20

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — DWI, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Counterfeit, currency

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft no pay, gasoline

11100 block of Douglas Drive — Theft no pay, gasoline

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Other

Champlin officer also responded to: four verbal disputes, 29 suspicious calls, 16 residential/business alarms, 71 medical/welfare calls, six loud music/noise calls, 12 traffic complaints, 12 animal complaints, and 10 juvenile complaints. Officers issues 162 citations including warnings.

