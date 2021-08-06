The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between July 7 and 20.
Wednesday, July 7
11300 block of Georgia Ave. — Burglary
8100 block of 116th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous
9400 block of Overlook Court — Disorderly, adult cited
700 block of Keniston Street — Fraud, scam
Thursday, July 8
11400 block of Zane Circle — Theft, tools
11800 block of Douglas Drive — Assault, adult cited
11400 block of Jefferson Court — Property damage traffic accident
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting
11000 block of Bluestem Place — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Friday, July 9
6500 block of 117th Ave. — Fraud, scam
9500 block of Windflower Place — Fraud, scam
7800 block of 119th Lane — Harassment, female receiving harassment
8300 block of Emery Parkway — Theft, currency
Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, July 10
7500 block of 119th Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Hit and run property
Sunday, July 11
Hwy. 169 & Dowlin Street — DWI, adult arrested
Monday, July 12
Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11000 block of Independence Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, July 13
10900 block of West River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
30 block of Sunset Drive — Property damage, vehicle
Wednesday, July 14
8500 block of 122nd Ave. — Fraud, credit card
Thursday, July 15
6500 block of 110th Lane — Property damage, mailboxes
Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, July 16
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Disorderly
11500 block of Xylon Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Property damage traffic accident
11300 block of Georgia Ave. — Theft, currency
Saturday, July 17
12000 block of Hampshire Ave. — Property damage, fence
Elm Creek Xing & W. Hayden Lake — Theft from motor vehicle, credit cards
114th Ave. & Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, July 18
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Burglary
11900 block of Quebec Circle — Assault, adult arrested
Monday, July 19
12000 block of Business Park Blvd. — Check forgery
Tuesday, July 20
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — DWI, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & Dean Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Counterfeit, currency
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft no pay, gasoline
11100 block of Douglas Drive — Theft no pay, gasoline
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Other
Champlin officer also responded to: four verbal disputes, 29 suspicious calls, 16 residential/business alarms, 71 medical/welfare calls, six loud music/noise calls, 12 traffic complaints, 12 animal complaints, and 10 juvenile complaints. Officers issues 162 citations including warnings.
