Wednesday, May 11

- Male receiving harassment on the 1000 block of W. River Road

Thursday, May 12

- Theft of miscellaneous items from motor vehicle on the 10900 block of Douglas Drive

Friday, May 13

- Adult cited for obstruction at Hwy. 169 and W. River Road

Sunday, May 15

- Report of tampering with a motor vehicle at Jefferson Hwy. and Commerce Drive

Monday, May 16

- Attempted burglary on the 11300 block of Aquila Drive

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

- Adult cited for escaping tax on the 100 block of Miller Road

- Fraud was reported on the 8400 block of 121st Ave.

Tuesday, May 17

- A theft of a bicycle was reported on the 6600 block of 109th Ave.

Wednesday, May 18

- Theft of miscellaneous items on the 11100 block of Aspen Circle

- Shoplifting was reported on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.

Thursday, May 19

- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 11800 block of Emery Village

- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 11200 block of Welcome Ave.

- Credit card fraud reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

- One adult and two juveniles cited for shoplifting on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

Friday, May 20

- Report of miscellaneous property damage at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road

Saturday, May 21

- Credit card fraud reported on the 7900 block of 113th Ave.

Sunday, May 22

- Adult cited for shoplifting on the 100 block of Miller Road

- Adult cited for shoplifting on the 12400 block of Champlin Drive

- False name/info provided on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive

Monday, May 23

- Female receiving harassment on the 7700 block of 115th Ave.

Other

- Report of seven property damage traffic accidents and one personal injury accident

- Officers issued 245 citations including warnings

