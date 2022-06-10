Managing Editor
Wednesday, May 11
- Male receiving harassment on the 1000 block of W. River Road
Thursday, May 12
- Theft of miscellaneous items from motor vehicle on the 10900 block of Douglas Drive
Friday, May 13
- Adult cited for obstruction at Hwy. 169 and W. River Road
Sunday, May 15
- Report of tampering with a motor vehicle at Jefferson Hwy. and Commerce Drive
Monday, May 16
- Attempted burglary on the 11300 block of Aquila Drive
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
- Adult cited for escaping tax on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Fraud was reported on the 8400 block of 121st Ave.
Tuesday, May 17
- A theft of a bicycle was reported on the 6600 block of 109th Ave.
Wednesday, May 18
- Theft of miscellaneous items on the 11100 block of Aspen Circle
- Shoplifting was reported on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
Thursday, May 19
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 11800 block of Emery Village
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 11200 block of Welcome Ave.
- Credit card fraud reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- One adult and two juveniles cited for shoplifting on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Friday, May 20
- Report of miscellaneous property damage at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road
Saturday, May 21
- Credit card fraud reported on the 7900 block of 113th Ave.
Sunday, May 22
- Adult cited for shoplifting on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Adult cited for shoplifting on the 12400 block of Champlin Drive
- False name/info provided on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
Monday, May 23
- Female receiving harassment on the 7700 block of 115th Ave.
Other
- Report of seven property damage traffic accidents and one personal injury accident
- Officers issued 245 citations including warnings
