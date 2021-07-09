The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between June 9 and 22.
Wednesday, June 9
900 block of W. River Road — Theft, bicycle
Thursday, June 10
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Tamper with motor vehicle
Friday, June 11
11200 block of Wisconsin Avenue — Harassment, female receiving harassment
114th Avenue and Marketplace Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, June 12
W. River Road and Colorado Avenue — DWI, adult arrested
Monday, June 14
Douglas Drive and 117th Avenue — DWI, adult arrested
Dayton Road and Highway 169 — Personal injury traffic accident
Champlin Drive and 120th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident
114th Avenue and Winnetka Avenue — Hit and run property damage accident
11000 block of Bluestream Place — Disorderly, adult cited
Tuesday, June 15
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Weapons, adult cited
Wednesday, June 16
Dayton Road and Hwy. 169 — DWI, adult arrested
11600 block of Oregon Avenue — Theft from motor vehicle, parts
8600 block of 114th Avenue — Drugs, two adults arrested
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
12100 block of Ensign Avenue — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
12100 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrest
Thursday, June 17
200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate
11100 block Tanglewood Lane — Fraud, scam
Hwy. 169 and 120th Avenue — DWI, adult arrested
Friday, June 18
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Burglary
Champlin Drive and 120th Avenue — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult cited
Saturday, June 19
W. River Road and Hennepin Landing — DWI, adult arrested
13300 block of Aquila Drive — Hit and run property damage accident
Pennsylvania Avenue and W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested
Sunday, June 20
11700 block of Colorado Avenue — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, license plate
Monday, June 21
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, adult cited
7200 block of 117th Avenue — Burglary
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Counterfeit currency
12100 block of Wisconsin Avenue — Disorderly, adult cited
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle
8000 block of 114th Avenue — Drugs, adult cited
117th Avenue and Winnetka Avenue — Property damage traffic accident
Dayton Road and Depue Drive — Property damage traffic accident
11800 block of Emery Oaks Drive — Assault, adult arrested
5100 block of Oxbow Place — DWI, adult arrested
Tuesday, June 22
Dayton Road and S. Diamond Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: four verbal disputes, 20 suspicious calls, nine resident/business alarms, 65 medical/welfare calls, 14 loud music/noise complaints, 14 traffic complaints, 23 animal complaints, and one juvenile complaint. Officers also issued 136 citations including warnings.
