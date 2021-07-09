The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents between June 9 and 22.

Wednesday, June 9

900 block of W. River Road — Theft, bicycle

Thursday, June 10

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Tamper with motor vehicle

Friday, June 11

11200 block of Wisconsin Avenue — Harassment, female receiving harassment

114th Avenue and Marketplace Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, June 12

W. River Road and Colorado Avenue — DWI, adult arrested

Monday, June 14

Douglas Drive and 117th Avenue — DWI, adult arrested

Dayton Road and Highway 169 — Personal injury traffic accident

Champlin Drive and 120th Avenue — Property damage traffic accident

114th Avenue and Winnetka Avenue — Hit and run property damage accident

11000 block of Bluestream Place — Disorderly, adult cited

Tuesday, June 15

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Weapons, adult cited

Wednesday, June 16

Dayton Road and Hwy. 169 — DWI, adult arrested

11600 block of Oregon Avenue — Theft from motor vehicle, parts

8600 block of 114th Avenue — Drugs, two adults arrested

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

12100 block of Ensign Avenue — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

12100 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrest

Thursday, June 17

200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate

11100 block Tanglewood Lane — Fraud, scam

Hwy. 169 and 120th Avenue — DWI, adult arrested

Friday, June 18

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Burglary

Champlin Drive and 120th Avenue — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult cited

Saturday, June 19

W. River Road and Hennepin Landing — DWI, adult arrested

13300 block of Aquila Drive — Hit and run property damage accident

Pennsylvania Avenue and W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested

Sunday, June 20

11700 block of Colorado Avenue — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, license plate

Monday, June 21

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, adult cited

7200 block of 117th Avenue — Burglary

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Counterfeit currency

12100 block of Wisconsin Avenue — Disorderly, adult cited

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle

8000 block of 114th Avenue — Drugs, adult cited

117th Avenue and Winnetka Avenue — Property damage traffic accident

Dayton Road and Depue Drive — Property damage traffic accident

11800 block of Emery Oaks Drive — Assault, adult arrested

5100 block of Oxbow Place — DWI, adult arrested

Tuesday, June 22

Dayton Road and S. Diamond Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: four verbal disputes, 20 suspicious calls, nine resident/business alarms, 65 medical/welfare calls, 14 loud music/noise complaints, 14 traffic complaints, 23 animal complaints, and one juvenile complaint. Officers also issued 136 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments