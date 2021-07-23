The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents happened between June 23 to July 6.

Wednesday, June 23

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Flee, no arrest

Thursday, June 24

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Trespass, adult cited

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Trespass, adult arrested

Friday, June 25

Winnetka Ave. & W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested

Dayton Road & Colburn Street — Flee, adult arrested

13400 block of Yorktown Lane — Burglary

114th Ave. & Aquila Drive — Personal injury traffic accident

Dayton Road & Valley Forge Lane — Escape tax, adult arrested

Saturday, June 26

Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Escape tax, adult arrested

Aquila Drive & 114th Ave.— Hit and run property damage accident

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

700 block of W. River Road — Theft, miscellaneous

Sunday, June 27

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Burglary

Monday, June 28

Winnetka Ave. & 115th Ave. — Flee, no arrest

800 block of W. River Road — Assault

100 block of Miller Road — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft, mail

Tuesday, June 29

Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage, vehicle

700 block of Baxter Street — Recovered stolen motor vehicle

8500 block of 124th Lane — Property damage, door

Wednesday, June 30

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage traffic accident

100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident

W. River Road & Hampshire Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

Thursday, July 1

12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft, mail

Friday, July 2

Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Drugs, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, two adults arrested

Saturday, July 3

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Recovered stolen motor vehicle, adult arrested

11400 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Recovered stolen motor vehicle, adult arrested

Monday, July 5

11200 block of W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested

11300 block of Winnetka Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, July 6

300 block of Lancaster Lane — Property damage, vehicle

11800 block of Jersey Ave. — Burglary

11300 block of Quebec Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11200 block of Quebec Lane — Fraud, credit card

7600 block of 115th Ave. — Fraud, credit card

Utah Ave. & 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: four verbal disputes, 15 suspicious calls, 12 residential/business alarms, 61 medical/welfare calls, 11 loud music/noise complaints, nine traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints, and four juveniles complaints. Officers issues 172 citations including warnings.

