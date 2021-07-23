The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents happened between June 23 to July 6.
Wednesday, June 23
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Flee, no arrest
Thursday, June 24
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Trespass, adult cited
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Trespass, adult arrested
Friday, June 25
Winnetka Ave. & W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested
Dayton Road & Colburn Street — Flee, adult arrested
13400 block of Yorktown Lane — Burglary
114th Ave. & Aquila Drive — Personal injury traffic accident
Dayton Road & Valley Forge Lane — Escape tax, adult arrested
Saturday, June 26
Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Escape tax, adult arrested
Aquila Drive & 114th Ave.— Hit and run property damage accident
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
700 block of W. River Road — Theft, miscellaneous
Sunday, June 27
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Burglary
Monday, June 28
Winnetka Ave. & 115th Ave. — Flee, no arrest
800 block of W. River Road — Assault
100 block of Miller Road — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft, mail
Tuesday, June 29
Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage, vehicle
700 block of Baxter Street — Recovered stolen motor vehicle
8500 block of 124th Lane — Property damage, door
Wednesday, June 30
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage traffic accident
100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident
W. River Road & Hampshire Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
Thursday, July 1
12000 block of Porter Drive — Theft, mail
Friday, July 2
Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Drugs, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, two adults arrested
Saturday, July 3
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Recovered stolen motor vehicle, adult arrested
11400 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Recovered stolen motor vehicle, adult arrested
Monday, July 5
11200 block of W. River Road — DWI, adult arrested
11300 block of Winnetka Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, July 6
300 block of Lancaster Lane — Property damage, vehicle
11800 block of Jersey Ave. — Burglary
11300 block of Quebec Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11200 block of Quebec Lane — Fraud, credit card
7600 block of 115th Ave. — Fraud, credit card
Utah Ave. & 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: four verbal disputes, 15 suspicious calls, 12 residential/business alarms, 61 medical/welfare calls, 11 loud music/noise complaints, nine traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints, and four juveniles complaints. Officers issues 172 citations including warnings.
