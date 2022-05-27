Wednesday, April 27

- Disorderly call on the 1000 block of W. River Road

- Adult arrested for escaping motor vehicle tax at French Lake Road and Pilgrim Lane

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

- A forgery was reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

Thursday, April 28

- Adult cited for obstruction at Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave.

- Two adults cited for theft of service on the 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.

Friday, April 29

- Female receiving harassment on the 200 block of E. River Parkway

Saturday, April 30

- Adult arrested for assault on the 11600 block of Xylon Ave.

Sunday, May 1

- Theft of license plate from motor vehicle at Douglas Drive and Brittany Drive

Monday, May 2

- Check fraud reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive

- Miscellaneous property damage reported on the 7200 block of 117th Ave.

- Assault reported on the 10900 block of Gettysburg Ave.

- Assault reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

- Attempted burglary reported on the 11800 block of Emery Village Drive

Tuesday, May 3

- Assault reported at Wisconsin Ave. and 114th Ave.

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

Wednesday, May 4

- Identity theft reported on the 9300 block of Hillside Drive

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11200 bloc of Aquila Drive

Thursday, May 5

- Adult arrested for assault on the 300 block of Belle Aire Drive

Friday, May 6

- Fraud was reported on the 11100 block of Quebec Lane

Saturday, May 7

- Two adults arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road

Monday, May 9

- Theft of a cellphone was reported on the 12300 block of Champlin Drive

- Female receiving harassment on the 12900 block of Saratoga Lane

Tuesday, May 10

- Property damage to a vehicle on the 1200 block of Cartway Road

- Female receiving harassment on the 8400 block of Emery Parkway

Other

- Reported eight property damage traffic accidents, one personal injury traffic accident, and one hit and run property damage accident.

- Officers issued 255 citations including warnings

