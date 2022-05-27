Managing Editor
Wednesday, April 27
- Disorderly call on the 1000 block of W. River Road
- Adult arrested for escaping motor vehicle tax at French Lake Road and Pilgrim Lane
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
- A forgery was reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Thursday, April 28
- Adult cited for obstruction at Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave.
- Two adults cited for theft of service on the 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.
Friday, April 29
- Female receiving harassment on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
Saturday, April 30
- Adult arrested for assault on the 11600 block of Xylon Ave.
Sunday, May 1
- Theft of license plate from motor vehicle at Douglas Drive and Brittany Drive
Monday, May 2
- Check fraud reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
- Miscellaneous property damage reported on the 7200 block of 117th Ave.
- Assault reported on the 10900 block of Gettysburg Ave.
- Assault reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Attempted burglary reported on the 11800 block of Emery Village Drive
Tuesday, May 3
- Assault reported at Wisconsin Ave. and 114th Ave.
Wednesday, May 4
- Identity theft reported on the 9300 block of Hillside Drive
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11200 bloc of Aquila Drive
Thursday, May 5
- Adult arrested for assault on the 300 block of Belle Aire Drive
Friday, May 6
- Fraud was reported on the 11100 block of Quebec Lane
Saturday, May 7
- Two adults arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road
Monday, May 9
- Theft of a cellphone was reported on the 12300 block of Champlin Drive
- Female receiving harassment on the 12900 block of Saratoga Lane
Tuesday, May 10
- Property damage to a vehicle on the 1200 block of Cartway Road
- Female receiving harassment on the 8400 block of Emery Parkway
Other
- Reported eight property damage traffic accidents, one personal injury traffic accident, and one hit and run property damage accident.
- Officers issued 255 citations including warnings
