Managing Editor
Thursday, Sept. 29
- Adult arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 114th Ave.
- Shoplifting reported, adult cited, on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
- Motor vehicle tampered with on the 900 block of Ludwig Ave.
Friday, Sept. 30
- Female receiving harassment on the 13300 block of Wellington Circle
- Credit card fraud reported on the 300 block of Dayton Road
- Male receiving harassment on the 12400 block of Champlin Drive
- Motor vehicle tampered with on the 6600 block of 119th Place
- Property damage to siding on the 13000 block of Saratoga Lane
- Property damage to a mailbox on the 7800 block of 114th Ave.
- Disorderly reported on the 10600 block of Fernwood
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Theft of a package reported on the 11800 block of Emery Village Drive
- Assault reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Adult arrested for terroristic threats on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
Sunday, Oct. 2
- Burglary reported on the 12200 block of Champlin Drive
Monday, Oct. 3
- Adult arrested for drugs at Dayton Road and Colburn St.
- Adult arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and Miller Road
- Identity theft reported on the 11500 block of Yukon Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Shoplifting reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Shoplifting reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
- Property damage reported to a garage door on the 11200 block of Rhode Island Ave.
- Theft, no pay of gasoline on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
- Property damage reported to a garage doors on the 7300 block of 119th Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Adult cited for assault on the 11100 block of Edgewood Circle
- Arson reported on the 7200 block of 117th Ave.
- Adult arrested for fleeing at Yates Ave. and 111th Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 6
- Adult cited for tampering with a motor vehicle on the 7900 block of 116th Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Shoplifting reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
Sunday, Oct. 9
- Adult arrested for drugs on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Monday, Oct. 10
- Theft of a package reported on the 11700 block of Idaho Ave.
- Assault reported on the 9700 block of Evergreen Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- Female receiving harassment 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft, no pay of gasoline on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Disorderly reported on the 12400 block of Business Park Blvd.
Other
- One hit and run property damage accident, three property damage traffic accidents and three personal injury accidents
- Officers issued 170 citations including warnings
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
