Wednesday, Oct. 13

11500 block of Jersey Ave. — Burglary

8300 block of 114th Place — Tamper with motor vehicle

11600 block of Xylon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

100 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, parts

6100 block of 109th Ave. — Disorderly

Thursday, Oct. 14

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

1000 block of Independence — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

11000 block of Quebec Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly

Friday, Oct. 15

700 block of Baxter Street — Disorderly

Champlin Drive and 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

E. Hayden Lake Road and Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, Oct. 16

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — False name/info, adult arrested

Sunday, Oct. 17

1200 block of Sherwood Street — Obstruction, adult arrested

Monday, Oct. 18

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Disorderly

600 block of W. River Parkway — Property damage traffic accident

11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Wednesday, Oct. 20

11400 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Flee

11500 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

11500 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle, electronics

6300 block of 112th Place — Tamper with motor vehicle

114th Ave. and Business Park Blvd. — Hit and run property damage accident

Thursday, Oct. 21

11200 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage traffic accident

7300 block of 114th Lane — Tamper with motor vehicle

Friday, Oct. 22

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Dayton Road and Cartway Road — Property damage traffic accident

800 block of W. River Road — Theft, trailer

Saturday, Oct. 23

1300 block of Dayton Road — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested

Preserve Lane and Hackberry Lane — Hit and run property damage accident

Sunday, Oct. 24

Champlin Drive and 123rd Ave. — Flee

11600 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

Monday, Oct. 25

1300 block of Winnetka Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Property damage

Hwy. 169 and W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident

Tuesday, Oct. 26

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Other

Champlin officers also responded to one verbal dispute, 34 suspicious calls, seven residential/business alarms, 82 medical/welfare calls, 10 loud music/noise complaints, nine traffic complaints, 17 animal complaints, and four juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 182 citations, including warnings.

