Wednesday, Oct. 13
11500 block of Jersey Ave. — Burglary
8300 block of 114th Place — Tamper with motor vehicle
11600 block of Xylon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
100 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Theft from motor vehicle, parts
6100 block of 109th Ave. — Disorderly
Thursday, Oct. 14
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
1000 block of Independence — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
11000 block of Quebec Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly
Friday, Oct. 15
700 block of Baxter Street — Disorderly
Champlin Drive and 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
E. Hayden Lake Road and Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, Oct. 16
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — False name/info, adult arrested
Sunday, Oct. 17
1200 block of Sherwood Street — Obstruction, adult arrested
Monday, Oct. 18
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Disorderly
600 block of W. River Parkway — Property damage traffic accident
11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Wednesday, Oct. 20
11400 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Flee
11500 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
11500 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle, electronics
6300 block of 112th Place — Tamper with motor vehicle
114th Ave. and Business Park Blvd. — Hit and run property damage accident
Thursday, Oct. 21
11200 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage traffic accident
7300 block of 114th Lane — Tamper with motor vehicle
Friday, Oct. 22
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Dayton Road and Cartway Road — Property damage traffic accident
800 block of W. River Road — Theft, trailer
Saturday, Oct. 23
1300 block of Dayton Road — Driving after cancellation, adult arrested
Preserve Lane and Hackberry Lane — Hit and run property damage accident
Sunday, Oct. 24
Champlin Drive and 123rd Ave. — Flee
11600 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
Monday, Oct. 25
1300 block of Winnetka Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Property damage
Hwy. 169 and W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident
Tuesday, Oct. 26
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Other
Champlin officers also responded to one verbal dispute, 34 suspicious calls, seven residential/business alarms, 82 medical/welfare calls, 10 loud music/noise complaints, nine traffic complaints, 17 animal complaints, and four juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 182 citations, including warnings.
